GK questions and answers on Doctor B.R. Ambedkar

BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary: He was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, India. He was the leader of Dalits (Scheduled Castes, formerly called untouchables) and law minister of the government of India from1947 to 51.

He was the only man behind the framing of the Indian Constitution. He was also a great statesman, educationalist, thinker, and research scholar. To increase the general knowledge about Doctor, GK's questions and answers on the biography of his life are provided below.

READ| Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: 103 years of Tragedy|Causes & its Impact

1. Dr. Ambedkar was born in............

(a) Maharashtra

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Karnataka

(d) Gujarat

Answer: b

Explanation: Dr. Ambedkar was born in Mahu, Madhya Pradesh. However, his father was a resident of Ambadwe village in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

2. When was Dr. Ambedkar born?

(a) 14 April 1891

(b) 14 April 1893

(c) January 15, 1889

(d) 6 December 1869

Answer: a

Explanation: Dr. Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 in Mahu, Madhya Pradesh, which is now known as Dr. Ambedkar Nagar.

3. What was the name of Dr. Ambedkar's father?

(a) Ramji Maloji Sakpal

(b) Sambha ji Sakpal

(c) Yashwant Sambha Ambedkar

(d) None of these

Answer: a

Explanation: Dr. Ambedkar's father's name was Ramji Maloji Sakpal and his mother's name was Bhimabai. Dr. Ambedkar was the 14th child of his parents.

4. Which of the following statements is not correct about Dr. Ambedkar?

(a) Dr. Bhimrao got married at the age of 15 years with a nine-year-old girl "Ramabai".

(b) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was based on the ideas of Ambedkar, which he recommended to the Hilton Young Commission.

(c) He was the first Law and Justice Minister of independent India

(d) He adopted Buddhism in 1965

Answer: d

Explanation: All options are correct except option d. Dr. Ambedkar adopted Buddhism in 1956.

READ| 25 amazing facts about Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

5. When was Dr. Ambedkar given Bharat Ratna?

(a) 1985

(b) 1980

(c) 1990

(d) 1973

Answer: c

Explanation: Bharat Ratna was given to Dr. Ambedkar by the government of Vishwanath Pratap Singh in 1990.

6. What is the name of Dr. Ambedkar's memorial site?

(a) Samta Sthal

(b) Chaitya Bhoomi

(c) Veer Bhumi

(d) Buddhist Bhumi

Answer: b

Explanation: The name of Dr. Ambedkar's memorial site is Chaitya Bhoomi, which is in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

7. Which of the following political parties has not been formed by Dr. Ambedkar?

(a) Indian Republican Party

(b) Independent Labor Party

(c) Scheduled Cast Federation

(d) Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti

Answer: d

Explanation: A party called Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti was formed by Kanshi Ram, not by Dr. Ambedkar.

8. Dr. Ambedkar was the chairman of which committee constituted to form the Indian Constitution?

(a) Preamble Committee

(b) Drafting Committee

(c) Flag Committee

(d) Union Constitution Committee

Answer: b

Explanation: Dr. Ambedkar was elected as the chairman of the drafting committee set up to form the Indian Constitution. A 7-member draft committee was formed for the framing of the constitution on 29 August 1947.

9. Which of the following books has not been written by Dr. Ambedkar?

(a) Thoughts on Pakistan

(b) Annihilation of caste

(c) The problem of Rs: Origin and solution

(d) Gandhi, Nehru, and Tagore

Answer: d

Explanation: Dr. Ambedkar has written all books except Gandhi, Nehru, and Tagore. Worth mentioning, is the problem of money: the origin and solution and the Annihilation of caste are among his famous books.

10. Which of the following Indians participated in all three round table conferences?

(a) Dr. Ambedkar

(b) Mahatma Gandhi

(c) Jawaharlal Nehru

(d) Madan Mohan Malaviya

Answer: a

Explanation: Dr. Ambedkar participated in all three Round Table Conferences. Gandhiji participated only in the Second Round Table Conference from the Congress side.

11. Who was the first and only Satyagrahi to perform "Satyagraha for drinking water"?

(a) Mahatma Gandhi

(b) Vallabhbhai Patel

(c) Dr. Ambedkar

(d) None of the above

Answer: c

Explanation: Dr. Ambedkar was the first and only Satyagrahi to conduct "Satyagraha for drinking water". On 20 March 1927, he also organized a satyagraha in the city of 'Mahad' to get the untouchable community the right to take water from the city's Chavdar pond.

12. Which of the following statements is not correct about the Poona Pact?

(a) Poona Pact was held on 24 September 1934

(b) Poona Pact took place between Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar.

(c) In Poona Pact, the right to separate electorate and two votes for Dalits was abolished

(d) After Poona Pact, the number of seats reserved for Dalits was increased from 71 in the Provincial Legislatures to 147 and 18% of the total seats in the Central Legislature.

Answer: a

Explanation: Poona Pact took place on 24 September 1932 between Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar. At this time Gandhiji was on a fast unto death in protest against the Communal Award at Yerwada Jail in Pune. It is said that Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had signed the Poona Pact crying out of remorse.

13. Who was the author of the book "The Problem of the Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solution"?

(a) Mahatma Gandhi

(b) M.N Roy

(c) B.R. Ambedkar

(d) Sarojini Naidu

Answer: c

Explanation: The author of the book "The Problem of the Rupee was Dr. Ambedkar. This book is one of his most popular books. Even today it is counted among the best-selling books in India.

14. Who among the following established the 'Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha'?

(a) Mahatma Phule

(b) Dr. Ambedkar

(c) Govind Ranade

(d) Govind Vallabh Pant

Answer: b

Explanation: The 'Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha' was founded by Dr. Ambedkar in 1924 as an attempt to promote and uplift the education of untouchables.

15. Which of the following magazine was not launched by Dr. Ambedkar?

(a) Mooknayak

(b) Bahishkrit Bharat

(c) Prabuddh Bharat

(d) Saraswati

Answer: d

Explanation: In order to protect the rights of Dalits, Dr. Ambedkar brought out five journals namely; Bahishkrit Bharat, Mooknayak, Samata, Prabuddh Bharat, and Janata.

16. Which of the following weekly papers was started by Dr. BR Ambedkar?

(a) Excluded India

(b) Mook Nayak

(c) Janta

(d) All the above

Ans. (d)

Explanation: Dr. BR Ambedkar had started fortnightly and weekly papers including Excluded India’, ‘Mook Nayak’, and ‘Janta’. The aim behind starting these papers was to raise a voice against the atrocities on Dalits.

17. Consider the following statements regarding Dr. BR Ambedkar.

1. He is the only Indian whose statue has been erected alongside Karl Marx in the London Museum.

2. Dr. BR Ambedkar's personal library Rajgirh, was the world's largest private library with over 50 thousand books.

Choose the correct answer

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. (c)

Explanation: Dr. Ambedkar is the only Indian whose statue is attached to Karl Marx in the London Museum. His personal library "Rajgirh" consisted of more than 50,000 books and it was the world's largest private library.