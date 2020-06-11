Study at Home
List of books written by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar

Dr. B.R.Ambedkar is popularly known as the 'Baba Saheb' by his supporters throughout the world. Babasaheb's personal library Rajgrah had more than 50,000 books and it was the world's largest private library. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar had command in 64 subjects. Read this article to know the list of books written by the Baba Saheb.
Jun 11, 2020 17:34 IST
Books of Ambedkar
Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is known as a world-class lawyer, Dalit political leader, and chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He is the most sought after the writer of the present era. In this article, we have listed some famous books written by Dr. Ambedkar.

Dr. Ambedkar had knowledge of 9 languages like Hindi, Pali, Sanskrit, English, French, German, Marathi, Persian and Gujarati. Dr. Ambedkar's books are currently counted among most selling books in India.

Here is the list of some famous books written by the Dr. Ambedkar;

 S.N.

                    Books

  Publication date

 1.

  Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development

  1916

 2.

  Mook Nayak (weekly)

  1920

 3.

  The Problem of the Rupee: its origin and its solution

  1923

 4.

  Bahishkrut Bharat (India Ostracized)

  1927

 5.

  Janta (weekly)

  1930

 6.

  The Annihilation of Caste

  1936

 7.

  Federation Versus Freedom

  1939

 8.

  Thoughts on Pakistan

  1940

 9.

  Ranade, Gandhi and Jinnah

  1943

 10.

  Mr. Gandhi and Emancipation of Untouchables

  1943

 11.

  What Congress and Gandhi have done to the Untouchables

  1945

 12.

  Pakistan Or Partition Of India

  1945

 13.

  State and Minorities

  1947

 14.

  Who were the Shudras

  1948

 15.

  Maharashtra as a Linguistic Province

  1948

 16.

  The Untouchables

  1948

 17.

  Buddha Or Karl Marx

  1956

 18.

  The Buddha and his Dhamma

  1957

 19.

  Riddles in Hinduism

  2008

 20.

  Manu and the Shudras

  --

The Education Department, Government of Maharashtra (Mumbai) published the collection of Ambedkar's writings and speeches in different volumes. Apart from the Government of Maharashtra; the Ministry of Social justice also publishes books written by Dr. Ambedkar.

There are two most selling books of Ambedkar are the “Problem of the rupee” and “The Annihilation of caste”.  These two books are based on the economy of India and the social structure of India respectively.

problem of rupee

Extract of the Problem of Rupee;

The book analyses the problems faced by Indian currency during a period when local businesses and the British administration were at loggerheads, it had a tremendous effect on the Indian currency’s value.

Dr. Ambedkar argued that the British government kept the exchange rate too much(overvalued) so that they could sell their goods in India. Worth to mention here overvalued makes the import cheaper and export costlier.

The book argues for the stabilization of monetary affairs and exchange rates. It eventually led to the formation of the Reserve Bank of India in 1935.

25 unknown facts about Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

