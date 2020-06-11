List of books written by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar
Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is known as a world-class lawyer, Dalit political leader, and chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He is the most sought after the writer of the present era. In this article, we have listed some famous books written by Dr. Ambedkar.
Dr. Ambedkar had knowledge of 9 languages like Hindi, Pali, Sanskrit, English, French, German, Marathi, Persian and Gujarati. Dr. Ambedkar's books are currently counted among most selling books in India.
Here is the list of some famous books written by the Dr. Ambedkar;
|
S.N.
|
Books
|
Publication date
|
1.
|
Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development
|
1916
|
2.
|
Mook Nayak (weekly)
|
1920
|
3.
|
The Problem of the Rupee: its origin and its solution
|
1923
|
4.
|
Bahishkrut Bharat (India Ostracized)
|
1927
|
5.
|
Janta (weekly)
|
1930
|
6.
|
The Annihilation of Caste
|
1936
|
7.
|
Federation Versus Freedom
|
1939
|
8.
|
Thoughts on Pakistan
|
1940
|
9.
|
Ranade, Gandhi and Jinnah
|
1943
|
10.
|
Mr. Gandhi and Emancipation of Untouchables
|
1943
|
11.
|
What Congress and Gandhi have done to the Untouchables
|
1945
|
12.
|
Pakistan Or Partition Of India
|
1945
|
13.
|
State and Minorities
|
1947
|
14.
|
Who were the Shudras
|
1948
|
15.
|
Maharashtra as a Linguistic Province
|
1948
|
16.
|
The Untouchables
|
1948
|
17.
|
Buddha Or Karl Marx
|
1956
|
18.
|
The Buddha and his Dhamma
|
1957
|
19.
|
Riddles in Hinduism
|
2008
|
20.
|
Manu and the Shudras
|
--
The Education Department, Government of Maharashtra (Mumbai) published the collection of Ambedkar's writings and speeches in different volumes. Apart from the Government of Maharashtra; the Ministry of Social justice also publishes books written by Dr. Ambedkar.
There are two most selling books of Ambedkar are the “Problem of the rupee” and “The Annihilation of caste”. These two books are based on the economy of India and the social structure of India respectively.
Extract of the Problem of Rupee;
The book analyses the problems faced by Indian currency during a period when local businesses and the British administration were at loggerheads, it had a tremendous effect on the Indian currency’s value.
Dr. Ambedkar argued that the British government kept the exchange rate too much(overvalued) so that they could sell their goods in India. Worth to mention here overvalued makes the import cheaper and export costlier.
The book argues for the stabilization of monetary affairs and exchange rates. It eventually led to the formation of the Reserve Bank of India in 1935.