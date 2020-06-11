List of books written by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar

Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is known as a world-class lawyer, Dalit political leader, and chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He is the most sought after the writer of the present era. In this article, we have listed some famous books written by Dr. Ambedkar.

Dr. Ambedkar had knowledge of 9 languages like Hindi, Pali, Sanskrit, English, French, German, Marathi, Persian and Gujarati. Dr. Ambedkar's books are currently counted among most selling books in India.

Here is the list of some famous books written by the Dr. Ambedkar;

S.N. Books Publication date 1. Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development 1916 2. Mook Nayak (weekly) 1920 3. The Problem of the Rupee: its origin and its solution 1923 4. Bahishkrut Bharat (India Ostracized) 1927 5. Janta (weekly) 1930 6. The Annihilation of Caste 1936 7. Federation Versus Freedom 1939 8. Thoughts on Pakistan 1940 9. Ranade, Gandhi and Jinnah 1943 10. Mr. Gandhi and Emancipation of Untouchables 1943 11. What Congress and Gandhi have done to the Untouchables 1945 12. Pakistan Or Partition Of India 1945 13. State and Minorities 1947 14. Who were the Shudras 1948 15. Maharashtra as a Linguistic Province 1948 16. The Untouchables 1948 17. Buddha Or Karl Marx 1956 18. The Buddha and his Dhamma 1957 19. Riddles in Hinduism 2008 20. Manu and the Shudras --

The Education Department, Government of Maharashtra (Mumbai) published the collection of Ambedkar's writings and speeches in different volumes. Apart from the Government of Maharashtra; the Ministry of Social justice also publishes books written by Dr. Ambedkar.

There are two most selling books of Ambedkar are the “Problem of the rupee” and “The Annihilation of caste”. These two books are based on the economy of India and the social structure of India respectively.

Extract of the Problem of Rupee;

The book analyses the problems faced by Indian currency during a period when local businesses and the British administration were at loggerheads, it had a tremendous effect on the Indian currency’s value.

Dr. Ambedkar argued that the British government kept the exchange rate too much(overvalued) so that they could sell their goods in India. Worth to mention here overvalued makes the import cheaper and export costlier.

The book argues for the stabilization of monetary affairs and exchange rates. It eventually led to the formation of the Reserve Bank of India in 1935.

