International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 2022: Date, History, Significance, Purpose & More

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 2022: December 27 is observed as International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 2022 all over the globe. This day encourages every individual, every institution, and every government to prepare its citizens in an appropriate manner and in accordance with national contexts and priorities, through education and awareness-raising activities, in order to highlight the importance of the prevention of, preparedness for, and partnership against epidemics.

Major infectious diseases & epidemics can have devastating impacts on people's lives.



To avoid future pandemics, we need to focus on prevention.



More on Tuesday's International Day of Epidemic Preparedness:

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 2022: History

A resolution passed by the UN General Assembly on December 7, 2020, declared December 27 to be the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. The coronavirus outbreak in China started in late 2019. As the infection rate started to rise and the count of infected people grew, many parts of the city were sealed off. The authorities, however, were unable to control the disease even though the word of the virus spread throughout the world.

As hospitals ran out of beds and ventilators as a result of the pandemic, the flaws in the healthcare systems of several countries became apparent. Actually, there was a time when surgical masks and hand sanitizers were also out of stock. The first-ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness was observed on December 27, 2020, in light of this. The United Nations General Assembly declared the day in order to emphasize the value of epidemic prevention, readiness, and cooperation. The need for systems to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks was deemed necessary in light of COVID-19.

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 2022: Significance

The ongoing and still uncontained coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic was undoubtedly the impetus for designating a specific day for preparedness. The World Health Organization and other governments and leaders have acknowledged the urgent need for resilient and strong health systems that can reach those who are weak or in vulnerable circumstances. And more specifically, effective measures to prevent and address epidemics at the local, national, regional, and global levels require a great deal of information sharing, scientific knowledge and best practices, high-quality education, and advocacy programs.

Many nations and areas commemorate this day to not only contain the COVID-19 epidemic but also to enhance their future response capacities so they are better prepared for the upcoming. Additionally, the day also provides a platform for nations from various continents to band together and take stringent action against potential epidemics.

Globalization has accelerated the rate of disease transmission. Therefore, it is crucial to spread information about vaccinations and other safety precautions. Do your research, communicate, and impart your knowledge, as these simple steps can be really helpful to stop the spread of disease.

