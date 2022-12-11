International Mountain Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Status & Quotes to share on this day

Concerns about the Mountains have grown due to rising climate variability and a lack of funding for mountain agriculture and rural development. International Mountain Day is observed on December 11 in order to prevent and address the effects of climate change and over-exploitation. This year's theme for the holiday is "Women Move Mountains."

International Mountain Day 2022: History

The United Nations Conference on Environment and Development's 1992 adoption of Agenda 21's Chapter 13 "Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development" is credited with the founding of International Mountain Day. The UN General Assembly declared 2002 the UN International Year of Mountains in response to the growing awareness of the value of mountains, and from 2003 onwards designated December 11 as International Mountain Day. Therefore, we can claim that on December 11, 2003, International Mountain Day was first observed. It is observed with a distinct theme each year.

International Mountain Day 2022: Significance

Millions of people living in the lowlands depend on mountains as well as the local population. They serve as the major river basins of the world and are essential to the water cycle.

The opportunities and the growth of mountains are also the main topics of this day. Additionally, it imparts knowledge of how mountains affect the environment and human life. Every year, a different theme is used to celebrate it.

International Mountain Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Significance, & More

International Mountain Day 2022: Wishes

They are the ones who protect us and they are also the ones who bring us rain. Save them for when we need them. Warm wishes on International Mountain Day.

Without mountains, life will not be the same because Earth will not be the same. The onus of protecting them lies on us. Happy International Mountain Day.

Mountains need to be protected because they are losing their identity with changes in climate. Wishing everyone a very Happy International Mountain Day.

They have shielded us from our enemies and they have also provided us with water to drink. On International Mountain Day, let us promise to protect them.

Mountains inspire us to always be strong. Mountains motivate us to stand tall against all our problems. Let us save our mountains. Warm wishes on International Mountain Day.

There can be no life, there can be no Earth, and there can be no future without mountains. Wishing everyone a very Happy International Mountain Day.

The celebrations of International Mountain Day are incomplete without a pledge to save them from getting depleted from the face of the earth. Let us work together to save them.

International Mountain Day 2022: Quotes

“I like geography best, he said, because your mountains & rivers know the secret. Pay no attention to boundaries” – Brian Andreas

“Never measure the height of a mountain until you have reached the top. Then you will see how low it was.” – Dag Hammarskjold

“Keep close to Nature’s heart…and break clear away, once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.” – John Muir

“You never climb the same mountain twice, not even in memory. Memory rebuilds the mountain, changes the weather, retells the jokes, remakes all the moves.” – Lito Tejada-Flores

“It’s not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.” – Sir Edmund Hillary

“You cannot conquer a mountain, for it shall continue to exist beyond you. However, if not careful, a mountain can conquer you.” – We Dream of Travel

“You cannot conquer a mountain, for it shall continue to exist beyond you. However, if not careful, a mountain can conquer you.” – “My spirit soars where the air goes thin.” – We Dream of Travel

“Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, So… get on your way!” – Dr. Seuss

“So this was what a mountain was like the same as a person: the more you know, the less you fear.” – Wu Ming-Yi

Do not forget to climb up a nearby mountain before this year's end.

Check other important days and dates in December 2022