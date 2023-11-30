World AIDS Day 2023: Theme, Slogans, Captions and Messages to Share

World AIDS Day 2023: World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1. The day marks the significant impacts communities have had in shaping the HIV response, as well as global health at large. On World AIDS Day 2023, WHO celebrates and recognizes the invaluable contributions of communities in leading the response to HIV. It is a day to reflect on the progress made to date and raise awareness about the challenges that remain to achieve the goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

According to WHO reports, Globally, 9.2 million people do not have access to the HIV treatment that they need. Each day 1700 lives are lost from HIV-related causes, and 3500 people are infected, with many not knowing their status or having access to treatment.