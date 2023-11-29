December 2023 Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank Of India, RBI has released the complete list of bank holidays for December 2023. It is the twelfth and the final month of the year. According to reports, this month banks will be non-operational for more than 50% days. Other than the second and fourth Saturdays, there are some major state and national holidays and festivals.
About December
According to the Julian and Gregorian calendar, December is the final month of the year. It derived its name from the Latin word decem which means tenth in the Roman calendar. The month in the Northern Hemisphere comprises winter solstice with few daylight hours and summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere with most daylight hours.
Bank Holidays in December 2023
A total of 18 bank holidays will be observed in December including the second and fourth Saturday and Sunday in the month. However, not all banks in all areas will be closed on these holidays.
Check the table below for bank holidays in December 2023 and their location:
|
Date
|
Days
|
Holiday
|
States
|
December 1
|
Friday
|
State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day
|
Itanagar & Kohima
|
December 4
|
Monday
|
Feast of St. Francis Xavier
|
Panaji
|
December 12
|
Tuesday
|
Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma
|
Shillong
|
December 13
|
Wednesday
|
Lasoong/Namsoong
|
Gangtok
|
December 14
|
Thursday
|
Lasoong/Namsoong
|
Gangtok
|
December 18
|
Monday
|
Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
|
Shillong
|
December 19
|
Tuesday
|
Goa Liberation Day
|
Panaji
|
December 25
|
Monday
|
Christmas
|
All Regions
|
December 26
|
Tuesday
|
Christmas Celebration
|
Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
|
December 27
|
Wednesday
|
Christmas
|
Kohima
|
December 30
|
Saturday
|
Uh Kiang Nangbah
|
Shillong
According to RBI guidelines, all Indian banks would be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month in addition to every Sunday.
Important Bank Holidays December 2023
Feast of St. Francis Xavier: Every year on December 1, Nagaland observes State Inauguration Day. For many years, the Naga people have battled to be free of British domination. Later, on this day the 14 tribes came together to form a unified political body. Their demands for an independent homeland were met, and they were awarded statehood by India under the State of Nagaland Act.
Lasoong/Namsoong: Every year in December, the Bhutia tribe celebrates Losoong, which signifies the end of the harvest season. On the eighteenth day of the tenth month, farmers celebrate the harvest during Losoong, a traditional festival. The Lepchas refer to it as Namsoong and invite friends and relatives to their homes.
This celebration has been modelled after the customs and ceremonies of Losar, the Tibetan New Year celebrated in India, Nepal, and Bhutan.
Goa Liberation Day: Every year on December 19, Goa, Daman, and Diu Liberation Day is observed. The day honours the annexation of Portuguese-ruled Goa by the Indian military forces. Also, this day marked the total liberation of India from European domination.
Christmas: Christmas is a global religious and cultural event that takes place every year on December 25 to honour the birth of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated by billions of people worldwide.
Uh Kiang Nangbah: U Kiang Nangbah is held annually on December 30. He was a Meghalayan Jaiűtia liberation fighter who spearheaded an insurrection against the British. On December 30, 1862, he was publicly hung by the British at Iawmusiang in Jowai town, in the West Jaintia Hills area for his devotion and passion for his motherland.
On holidays, though, you don't have to bother about transactions. All banking services and financial transactions will be available on all holidays in accordance with RBI regulations. Like any other ordinary day, customers can access IMPS, NEFT, UPI, ATM services, net banking, mobile banking, and other banking-related services.