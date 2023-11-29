Event

December 2023 Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank Of India, RBI has released the complete list of bank holidays for December 2023. It is the twelfth and the final month of the year. According to reports, this month banks will be non-operational for more than 50% days. Other than the second and fourth Saturdays, there are some major state and national holidays and festivals. About December According to the Julian and Gregorian calendar, December is the final month of the year. It derived its name from the Latin word decem which means tenth in the Roman calendar. The month in the Northern Hemisphere comprises winter solstice with few daylight hours and summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere with most daylight hours.

Bank Holidays in December 2023

A total of 18 bank holidays will be observed in December including the second and fourth Saturday and Sunday in the month. However, not all banks in all areas will be closed on these holidays. Check the table below for bank holidays in December 2023 and their location:

Date Days Holiday States December 1 Friday State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day Itanagar & Kohima December 4 Monday Feast of St. Francis Xavier Panaji December 12 Tuesday Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma Shillong December 13 Wednesday Lasoong/Namsoong Gangtok December 14 Thursday Lasoong/Namsoong Gangtok December 18 Monday Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Shillong December 19 Tuesday Goa Liberation Day Panaji December 25 Monday Christmas All Regions December 26 Tuesday Christmas Celebration Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong December 27 Wednesday Christmas Kohima December 30 Saturday Uh Kiang Nangbah Shillong According to RBI guidelines, all Indian banks would be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month in addition to every Sunday. Important Bank Holidays December 2023 Feast of St. Francis Xavier: Every year on December 1, Nagaland observes State Inauguration Day. For many years, the Naga people have battled to be free of British domination. Later, on this day the 14 tribes came together to form a unified political body. Their demands for an independent homeland were met, and they were awarded statehood by India under the State of Nagaland Act.

Lasoong/Namsoong: Every year in December, the Bhutia tribe celebrates Losoong, which signifies the end of the harvest season. On the eighteenth day of the tenth month, farmers celebrate the harvest during Losoong, a traditional festival. The Lepchas refer to it as Namsoong and invite friends and relatives to their homes. This celebration has been modelled after the customs and ceremonies of Losar, the Tibetan New Year celebrated in India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Goa Liberation Day: Every year on December 19, Goa, Daman, and Diu Liberation Day is observed. The day honours the annexation of Portuguese-ruled Goa by the Indian military forces. Also, this day marked the total liberation of India from European domination. Christmas: Christmas is a global religious and cultural event that takes place every year on December 25 to honour the birth of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated by billions of people worldwide.