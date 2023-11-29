Quick Links
[Updated] Bank Holidays in December 2023 List

List of Bank Holidays in December 2023: Every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes a list of bank holidays that informs consumers of all the days when bank activities will be suspended. Check out all of the days and occasions in December when the bank will be closed owing to various local and national holidays.

Nov 29, 2023, 17:05 IST
December Bank Holidays 2023
December 2023 Bank Holidays: The Reserve Bank Of India, RBI has released the complete list of bank holidays for December 2023. It is the twelfth and the final month of the year. According to reports, this month banks will be non-operational for more than 50% days. Other than the second and fourth Saturdays, there are some major state and national holidays and festivals.

About December

According to the Julian and Gregorian calendar, December is the final month of the year. It derived its name from the Latin word decem which means tenth in the Roman calendar. The month in the Northern Hemisphere comprises winter solstice with few daylight hours and summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere with most daylight hours. 

Bank Holidays in December 2023

A total of 18 bank holidays will be observed in December including the second and fourth Saturday and Sunday in the month. However, not all banks in all areas will be closed on these holidays. 

Check the table below for bank holidays in December 2023 and their location:

Date

Days

Holiday

States

December 1

Friday

State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day

Itanagar & Kohima

December 4

Monday

Feast of St. Francis Xavier

Panaji

December 12

Tuesday

Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma

Shillong

December 13

Wednesday

Lasoong/Namsoong

Gangtok

December 14

Thursday

Lasoong/Namsoong

Gangtok

December 18

Monday

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham

Shillong

December 19

Tuesday

Goa Liberation Day

Panaji

December 25

Monday

Christmas

All Regions

December 26

Tuesday

Christmas Celebration

Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

December 27

Wednesday

Christmas

Kohima

December 30 

Saturday

Uh Kiang Nangbah 

Shillong

According to RBI guidelines, all Indian banks would be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month in addition to every Sunday. 

Important Bank Holidays December 2023

Feast of St. Francis Xavier: Every year on December 1, Nagaland observes State Inauguration Day. For many years, the Naga people have battled to be free of British domination. Later, on this day the 14 tribes came together to form a unified political body. Their demands for an independent homeland were met, and they were awarded statehood by India under the State of Nagaland Act.

Lasoong/Namsoong: Every year in December, the Bhutia tribe celebrates Losoong, which signifies the end of the harvest season. On the eighteenth day of the tenth month, farmers celebrate the harvest during Losoong, a traditional festival. The Lepchas refer to it as Namsoong and invite friends and relatives to their homes. 

This celebration has been modelled after the customs and ceremonies of Losar, the Tibetan New Year celebrated in India, Nepal, and Bhutan. 

Goa Liberation Day:  Every year on December 19, Goa, Daman, and Diu Liberation Day is observed. The day honours the annexation of Portuguese-ruled Goa by the Indian military forces. Also, this day marked the total liberation of India from European domination.

Christmas: Christmas is a global religious and cultural event that takes place every year on December 25 to honour the birth of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated by billions of people worldwide. 

Uh Kiang Nangbah: U Kiang Nangbah is held annually on December 30. He was a Meghalayan Jaiűtia liberation fighter who spearheaded an insurrection against the British. On December 30, 1862, he was publicly hung by the British at Iawmusiang in Jowai town, in the West Jaintia Hills area for his devotion and passion for his motherland.

On holidays, though, you don't have to bother about transactions. All banking services and financial transactions will be available on all holidays in accordance with RBI regulations. Like any other ordinary day, customers can access IMPS, NEFT, UPI, ATM services, net banking, mobile banking, and other banking-related services.

Important Days and Dates in December 2023

FAQs

  • Is Christmas a bank holiday in December 2023?
    +
    Yes, Christmas will be a bank holiday in December 2023.
  • Are there any national and international bank holidays in December 2023?
    +
    No, there are no national and international bank holidays in December 2023.
  • How many regional bank holidays are in December 2023?
    +
    There are around four regional holidays in December 2023.

