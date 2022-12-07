Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Why do we celebrate Flag Day of India on December 7?

In India, since 1949, December 7 has been marked as Armed Forces Flag Day. The day honouring India's armed forces members and veterans are known as the Armed Forces Flag Day or the Flag Day of India.

Why is Armed Forces Flag Day celebrated on December 7?

The Defence Minister's Committee established the first Flag Day Fund in 1949. The Indian Ministry of Defence combined associated welfare funds into a single Armed Forces Flag Day fund in 1993. The nation commemorated the first Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7, 1949, in memory of the military personnel who died defending the integrity and safety of the nation. Since that time, India has celebrated the Armed Forces Flag Day every year.

The purpose of this day is observed as national flag day or national armed forces day is to distribute flags to the public and raise money from them for the advancement of the armed forces. In 1993, the Indian Defense Ministry merged all related welfare funds into a single Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. These funds consist of:

Indian Gorkha Ex-Welfare Servicemen's Fund,

St. Dunstan's (India) and Kendriya Sainik Board Fund

Amalgamated Special Fund for War Bereaved, War Disabled, and Other Ex-Servicemen/Serving Personnel

Flag Day Fund

The local divisions of the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), a unit of the Ministry of Defence, are in charge of managing the fund collection throughout the nation. Through volunteer organisations, the collection is organised in both official and informal ways.

What is the significance of Armed Forces Flag Day?

The Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy all organise a variety of shows, carnivals, dramas, and other entertainment programmes on Flag Day to highlight to the public the efforts of their personnel to ensure national security. In exchange for donations, small flags and car flags representing the three Services are distributed across the nation in the colours red, deep blue, and light blue.

Three fundamental causes are promoted on Flag Day:

Rehabilitation of combat victims

serving personnel's and their families welfare

Welfare and resettling of former service members and their families

The distribution of the Indian tricolour flags red, dark blue, and light blue—which represent the three divisions of the Indian Army—by Indian Military personnel take place all over the country. The courageous and daring militant demonstrates to the common people how they overcame an obstacle during a battle and gave their lives in order to defend and protect the lives of the country.

