Armed Forces Flag Day Wishes 2021: Quotes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Poems, and More

Armed Forces Flag Day Wishes 2021: The day is observed on December 7 to honour the martyrs and men in uniform who fought and continue to fight on our borders to safeguard the country's honour. Soldiers are the guardians of the nation. They sacrificed various things in their lives to fulfill their duties. The aim of the day is also to collect funds from people for the betterment of the Armed Forces staff.

On this occasion, let us have a look at some famous quotes, wishes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends and family.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: Quotes

1. “The occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day reminds us all that we must thank the Indian armed forces for sacrificing their lives and comforts for us.”

2. "The union of hearts, the union of hands, And the flag of our Union forever."

3. “The soldier is the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The Soldier is also a citizen. In fact, the highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country." - George S. Patton

4. “We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners up in war”. - General JJ Singh

5. "We live by chance, We love by choice, We kill by profession." -Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

6. “There is the National Flag. He must be cold, indeed, who can look upon its folds rippling in the breeze without pride of the country."

7. "We are safe, happy, smiling because we have our armed forces taking charge of their duties."

8. "Only Best of the Friends and Worst of the Enemies Visit Us." - Indian Army

9. “An army of sheep led by a lion is better than an army of lions led by a sheep.” - Alexander the Great

10. “War is not just the shower of bullets and bombs from both sides, it is also the shower of blood and bones on both sides.” - Amit Kalantri

Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Wishing a very Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day. This day must be celebrated with high spirits and great gratitude in our hearts.

2. Let us salute our Indian armed forces who have always been there to protect us from all the threats. Warm wishes on Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.

3. Let us continue to honour our Army Personnel, who fight in every weather and adverse condition for us.

4. Let us take Indian Armed Forces Flag Day as a reminder that the citizen also have their duties towards the armed forces who are always out there protecting us. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day!

5. Let us vow to help army personnel and their families. Happy Armed Forces Flag Day to everyone.

6. The men in uniform need our support to move ahead and protect India and its citizens. Warm wishes to the men in uniform on Armed Forces Flag Day.

7. We give our heads and our hearts to our country! One Country! One Language! One Flag! Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day!

8. They who sacrifice all their comforts, they who give up on their lives need our support to keep moving on….. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2021!

9. “Let us celebrate the special occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day by thanking the brave soldiers who are always guarding us. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.”

10. Indian Armed Forces Flag Day inspires us to work harder for our armed forces to have a better life.

11. The Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations are incomplete without thanking our national heroes who are always ready to fight for us, sacrifice their lives for us.

12. For the battles they have fought for us, for the glory they have brought to the nation. Let us salute our armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day.

13. We feel safe and protected because we have our armed forces are always on duty. Let’s show our support for all their hard work. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day!

14. Let us celebrate the occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day by being thankful for our armed forces for everything. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.

15. It is truly a blessing for India and for every Indian to have a strong-armed force like you. Warm wishes on Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2021!

Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. They stay awake so that we can sleep. They live in discomfort so that we can live in comfort. Thanking our soldiers on the occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.

2. Wishing everyone a very Happy Armed Forces Flag Day. As an Indian, let us take pride in having such a courageous and zealous army.

3. On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, let us help our soldiers in whichever way we can to tell them that we are with them. Warm wishes on this significant day.

4. Standing with them, helping them in the smallest way is the best we can do…. Best wishes on Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.

5. A celebration of everyday life. Happy Armed Forces Flag Day!

6. Your Job is to fight for our country, my job is to love and support you.

7. Warriors are not born, they are made in the Indian army.

8. Grateful to our Army for their everlasting dedication!

9. Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail. Happy Armed Forces Flag Day 2021!

10. There is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: Poems

1. Salute To The Indian Soldiers

For us they are on border,

Who can't break the order.

Who are always ready to sacrifice,

They are as hard as Himalayan ice.

Salute to the Indian soldiers!

Because of them we are alive,

And, we are secure in Indian hive.

Who always look for command,

Who have only one brand.

Salute to the Indian soldiers!

They fight in Battle without any fear,

There is no security of future year.

Who don't know the difference of day and night,

Who always ready to fight.

Salute to the Indian soldiers!

Who celebrate their festivals with bullets and guns,

We play Holi with colours;

But they play with rifles and guns.

They know only one colour which is 'Blood Red'.

Salute to the Indian soldiers!

We complain for hot and cold day,

While they stay in harsh Siachen everyday.

They are never sure of their own life,

They don't know will they ever meet his daughter, son, and wife.

Salute to the Indian soldiers!

Their village's routes are best friends of their wife.

Why Politicians play with their life?

And, why payment of their life is done by some amount of money,

Is that all our duty towards our great Indian Army?

Again and again salute to the Indian soldiers!

By Vivek Verma

2. Indian Army

We play holi with colours,

And soldiers play it with guns and rifles.

At the risk of their own life,

They give us comfortable sleep and life.

A soldier is never sure of his life ,

And will he ever meet his daughter, son and wife.

Hats off and a dozen of salute,

Is nothing above a soldier and his sacrifice.

Besides a soldier his family also compromises,

Children sometimes starve to spent time with their father,

Mother's sometime don't even get to see dead bodies of their only son.

And what to say about the love of a wife,

Her sacrifices and compromises are just priceless.

After death a soldier is only remembered for a month or two,

Media is told to stay away too.

Payment of his life is done by some amount of money,

Is that all our duty towards our Indian army?

This often chills my spine,

And brings a million years in my eyes.

A great salute to the Indian Army,

From the bottom of my heart.

I would help them anytime if they need me,

With each and everything I have.

Thanks to the Indian Army for cool sleep and safety and for their invaluable sacrifice.

By Pragya Gaur

