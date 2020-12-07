Armed Forces Flag Day 2020: History, Significance and Celebrations

Armed Forces Flag Day 2020: We can't forget that several soldiers from the Armed Forces have laid down their lives in the service of the country. Therefore, Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on 7 December to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform and also dedicated to collecting funds from people for the welfare of the Armed Forces personnel.

According to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, common people had generously contributed to Bharat Ke Veer Fund for the bereaved families of soldiers who had lost their lives in the line of duty. Also, he is confident that the corporate sector will also contribute generously to the welfare of ex-servicemen. He also said, "The entire month of December will be celebrated by the Centre, states and union territories through the Sainik Board as Gaurav Maah".

Armed Forces Flag Day: History and Objective

The main objective of the Armed Forces Flag Day is to collect the funds from people for the betterment of the Armed Forces staff just by selling batches, stickers, and other items. On 28th August 1949, the Ministry of Defence decided to celebrate this day, to honour the soldiers, sailors, and airmen. This day celebration intends to tribute the valiant and martyred soldiers and to revamp the harmony of citizens. The annual celebration is focused to provide rehabilitation to the war victims, resettlement, and well-being of the ex-servicemen personnel. Hence, the Armed Forces Flag Day celebration reinforces the cultural connection among the Indians and the Armed Forces personnel.

What is the importance of the Armed Forces Flag Day in India?

Armed Forces Flag Day in India is celebrated annually in remembrance of the sacrifices of the personnel of the Army, Air Force, and Navy towards the nation. This event is arranged to place the common public active participation and support all over the country for the below-mentioned purposes:

To provide the availability of rehabilitation to the families of war victims.

To take action on the welfare of the serving personnel and their families.

To assist in the resettlement and welfare of the ex-servicemen and their families.

At the time of the celebration of this event, the general public and volunteer collects donations by selling the coupon flags, stickers, and other items all over India. This helps to raise the fund collection from the common citizens in many ways. These funds are used for the welfare of the staff of the Indian Armed Forces.

How is the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrated?

During the Armed Forces Flag Day, the staff from the Indian Military arrange various traditional and cultural programs, dramas, festivals, and other entertainment activities to show in front of the general public of the nation about their safety.

The Indian Military personnel participates in dispensing the Indian tricolour flags or vehicle flags (red, dark blue, light blue denoting the three divisions of the Indian Army) across the nation. The brave and adventurous militant displays to the common people that how they have faced the encounter during a battle and sacrificed their lives to safeguard and protect the lives of the nation.

Let us tell you that in 1949, the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund was established by the committee of the Defence Minister. All the associated welfare funds such as funds for war victims, Kendriya Sainik Board Fund, ex-servicemen’s welfare fund, and other units, were united to make a single Armed Forces Flag Day fund in the year 1993 by the Defense Ministry of India.

The fund collection is managed by the local arms of the Kendriya Sainik Board in India, which is a part of the Ministry of Defense. It is controlled by the managing committee and monitored by both the official and non-official voluntary organizations.

