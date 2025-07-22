National Mango Day 2025: 11 Facts, Varieties and Availability About the King of Fruits

India marks National Mango Day on July 22 each year to pay tribute to the mango, often referred to as the King of Fruits.

This day was chosen since it coincides with the height of mango season, when shops are filled with juicy varieties and mango lovers delight in the fruit in every form. For over four thousand years, mangoes have been deeply ingrained in India's folklore, cuisine, and customs.

Grown all over the world are over 1,000 to 1,500 kinds of mangoes. With well-known varieties such as Alphonso, Kesar, Dasheri, and Langra, India boasts over 250 types.

With more than 40% of the world's mangoes, India is also the biggest producer worldwide. This essay will cover eleven fascinating facts, along with well-known mango varieties and their availability throughout India.