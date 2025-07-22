Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BTEUP Result 2025 OUT; Download Even Semester Marksheet PDF at bteup.ac.in

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has declared the even semester and special back paper results on its official website- bteup.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the BTEUP Even semester June 2025 Result.

Jul 22, 2025, 13:10 IST
BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the even semester and special back paper results for the exams held in May-June 2025. BTEUP June 2025 Result has been released online on the official website- bteup.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bteup.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the BTEUP Even Semester result 2025, the students need to enter their enrollment number.

BTEUP Results 2025

As per the latest update, BTEUP released the results for various programs. The students can check their BTEUP June 2025 Results on the official website of the University- bteup.ac.in.

BTEUP Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check UPBTE 2025 Result

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPBTE 2025 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - bteup.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Result section

Step 3: Select the course

Step 4: Fill in the required information, enter the enrollment number, date of birth and click on ‘Search’.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link to Check UPBTE June 2025 Results

Check here the direct link for Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Results 2025 for even semester examinations.

Course

Result Links
Result of Main June 2025 Click here
Result of Diploma In Tool And Mould Making June 2025 Click here 
Result of Pharmacy June - 2025 Click here 
Result of Special Back Paper June - 2025 Click here 

Result of Pharmacy Special Back Paper June - 2025

 Click here 

Result of Working Professional June - 2025

 Click here 

BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation

Any student who is dissatisfied with their BTEUP results 2025 can ask for a re-evaluation. In re-evaluation, the examiner looks over the answer sheet and, if necessary, provides new marks. The students can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny by paying the costs per paper Rs 500. The students need to pay the BTEUP reevaluation fees online.

Steps to Apply For BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation

The students can apply online at the official website of the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for BTEUP Result 2025 reevaluation.

Step 1: Visit the official website- bteup.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Apply For Re-Evaluation' link

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and pay fee online

Step 4: After fees submission take receipt of payment

BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation Important Dates

Event

Start Date

End Date

Re-Evaluation Registration

July 18, 2025

July 22, 2025

Pay Fees Online

July 19, 2025

July 24, 2025

Details Mentioned on BTEUP Result 2025

Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh has released the BTEUP result 2025 on its official website. The BTEUP Even semester result pdf will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh: Highlights

The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) is a key organization for technical education in Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 1958 as 'State Board Of Technical Education and Training' and renamed in 1962 as 'Board Of Technical Education'. It's responsible for managing and overseeing technical education in the state. BTEUP offers around 60 courses of one year, two year, three year and four-year duration in different disciplines like computer science, IT, mechanical, electrical, electronics, automobile, civil, textiles, home science, agriculture and Pharmacy.

