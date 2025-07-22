BTEUP Result 2025 OUT; Download Even Semester Marksheet PDF at bteup.ac.in

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the even semester and special back paper results for the exams held in May-June 2025. BTEUP June 2025 Result has been released online on the official website- bteup.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bteup.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the BTEUP Even Semester result 2025, the students need to enter their enrollment number. BTEUP Results 2025 As per the latest update, BTEUP released the results for various programs. The students can check their BTEUP June 2025 Results on the official website of the University- bteup.ac.in. BTEUP Result 2025 Click here Steps to Check UPBTE 2025 Result Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPBTE 2025 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - bteup.ac.in Step 2: Click on the Result section Step 3: Select the course Step 4: Fill in the required information, enter the enrollment number, date of birth and click on ‘Search’. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Link to Check UPBTE June 2025 Results Check here the direct link for Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Results 2025 for even semester examinations. Course Result Links Result of Main June 2025 Click here Result of Diploma In Tool And Mould Making June 2025 Click here Result of Pharmacy June - 2025 Click here Result of Special Back Paper June - 2025 Click here Result of Pharmacy Special Back Paper June - 2025 Click here Result of Working Professional June - 2025 Click here

BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation Any student who is dissatisfied with their BTEUP results 2025 can ask for a re-evaluation. In re-evaluation, the examiner looks over the answer sheet and, if necessary, provides new marks. The students can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny by paying the costs per paper Rs 500. The students need to pay the BTEUP reevaluation fees online. Steps to Apply For BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation The students can apply online at the official website of the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for BTEUP Result 2025 reevaluation. Step 1: Visit the official website- bteup.ac.in. Step 2: Click on 'Apply For Re-Evaluation' link Step 3: Fill in all the required details and pay fee online Step 4: After fees submission take receipt of payment