BTEUP Result 2025 OUT; Download Even Semester Marksheet PDF at bteup.ac.in

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the even semester and special back paper results for the exams held in May-June 2025. BTEUP June 2025 Result has been released online on the official website- bteup.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their bteup.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the BTEUP Even Semester result 2025, the students need to enter their enrollment number.
BTEUP Results 2025
As per the latest update, BTEUP released the results for various programs. The students can check their BTEUP June 2025 Results on the official website of the University- bteup.ac.in.
|
BTEUP Result 2025
Steps to Check UPBTE 2025 Result
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPBTE 2025 results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - bteup.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the Result section
Step 3: Select the course
Step 4: Fill in the required information, enter the enrollment number, date of birth and click on ‘Search’.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Link to Check UPBTE June 2025 Results
Check here the direct link for Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Results 2025 for even semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|Result of Main June 2025
|Click here
|Result of Diploma In Tool And Mould Making June 2025
|Click here
|Result of Pharmacy June - 2025
|Click here
|Result of Special Back Paper June - 2025
|Click here
|
Result of Pharmacy Special Back Paper June - 2025
|Click here
|
Result of Working Professional June - 2025
|Click here
BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation
Any student who is dissatisfied with their BTEUP results 2025 can ask for a re-evaluation. In re-evaluation, the examiner looks over the answer sheet and, if necessary, provides new marks. The students can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny by paying the costs per paper Rs 500. The students need to pay the BTEUP reevaluation fees online.
Steps to Apply For BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation
The students can apply online at the official website of the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for BTEUP Result 2025 reevaluation.
Step 1: Visit the official website- bteup.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on 'Apply For Re-Evaluation' link
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and pay fee online
Step 4: After fees submission take receipt of payment
BTEUP Result 2025 Re-Evaluation Important Dates
|
Event
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Re-Evaluation Registration
|
July 18, 2025
|
July 22, 2025
|
Pay Fees Online
|
July 19, 2025
|
July 24, 2025
Details Mentioned on BTEUP Result 2025
Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh has released the BTEUP result 2025 on its official website. The BTEUP Even semester result pdf will contain the following information.
-
Student Name
-
Register Number
-
Name of Course
-
Total Marks
-
Marks Obtained
-
Course/Subject Code
-
Course/Subject Name
-
Result Status
-
Total Marks
-
Maximum Marks
-
Result Date
Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh: Highlights
The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) is a key organization for technical education in Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 1958 as 'State Board Of Technical Education and Training' and renamed in 1962 as 'Board Of Technical Education'. It's responsible for managing and overseeing technical education in the state. BTEUP offers around 60 courses of one year, two year, three year and four-year duration in different disciplines like computer science, IT, mechanical, electrical, electronics, automobile, civil, textiles, home science, agriculture and Pharmacy.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation