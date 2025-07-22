Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Rajasthan Board, also known as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has made the syllabus for class 11 available. The syllabus is available on the Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The syllabus for Business Studies, a required topic in class 11, is available here.
To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. There are four units in the RBSE Business Studies Class 11 syllabus.
Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 Business Studies
Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Business Studies Subject:
|
Board Name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
|
Class
|
11
|
Subject
|
Business Studies
|
Subject Code
|
42
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3.15 Hours
Rajasthan Board Class 11 Business Studies Course Structure 2025-26
The Business Studies Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is given below:
|
Part/Chapter
|
Hindi Title
|
English Title
|
Marks/Weightage
|
भाग 1
|
व्यवसाय के आधार
|
FOUNDATIONS OF BUSINESS
|
अध्याय 1
|
व्यवसाय, व्यापार और वाणिज्य
|
BUSINESS, TRADE AND COMMERCE
|
10
|
अध्याय 2
|
व्यावसायिक संगठन के स्वरूप
|
FORMS OF BUSINESS ORGANISATION
|
10
|
अध्याय 3
|
निजी, सार्वजनिक एवं भूमंडलीय उपक्रम
|
PRIVATE, PUBLIC AND GLOBAL ENTERPRISES
|
6
|
अध्याय 4
|
व्यावसायिक सेवाएँ
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
10
|
अध्याय 5
|
व्यवसाय की उभरती पद्धतियाँ
|
EMERGING MODES OF BUSINESS
|
6
|
अध्याय 6
|
व्यवसाय का सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व एवं व्यावसायिक नैतिकता
|
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF BUSINESS AND BUSINESS ETHICS
|
10
|
भाग 2
|
व्यावसायिक संगठन, वित्त एवं व्यापार
|
Corporate Organisation, Finance and Trade
|
अध्याय 7
|
कंपनी निर्माण
|
FORMATION OF A COMPANY
|
10
|
अध्याय 8
|
व्यावसायिक वित्त के स्रोत
|
SOURCES OR BUSINESS FINANCE
|
10
|
अध्याय 9
|
लघु व्यवसाय एवं उद्यमिता
|
SMALL BUSINESS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP
|
10
|
अध्याय 10
|
आंतरिक व्यापार
|
INTERNAL TRADE
|
10
|
अध्याय 11
|
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय व्यापार
|
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS
|
8
RBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 PDF:
|
RBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
RBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus: Prescribed Books
Business Studies - NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright.
