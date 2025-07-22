Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Syllabus for RBSE Class 11th Business Studies 2025–2026: The RBSE 11th Business Studies Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Rajasthan Board's Class 11 exam.

Jul 22, 2025, 13:04 IST

RBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Rajasthan Board, also known as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has made the syllabus for class 11 available. The syllabus is available on the Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The syllabus for Business Studies, a required topic in class 11, is available here.

To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. There are four units in the RBSE Business Studies Class 11 syllabus. 

Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 Business Studies

Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Business Studies Subject: 

Board Name

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer

Class

11

Subject

Business Studies

Subject Code

42

Total Marks

100

Academic Year

2025-26

Theory Exam Duration

3.15 Hours

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Business Studies Course Structure 2025-26

The Business Studies Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is given below: 

Part/Chapter

Hindi Title

English Title

Marks/Weightage

भाग 1

व्यवसाय के आधार

FOUNDATIONS OF BUSINESS

  

अध्याय 1

व्यवसाय, व्यापार और वाणिज्य

BUSINESS, TRADE AND COMMERCE

10

अध्याय 2

व्यावसायिक संगठन के स्वरूप

FORMS OF BUSINESS ORGANISATION

10

अध्याय 3

निजी, सार्वजनिक एवं भूमंडलीय उपक्रम

PRIVATE, PUBLIC AND GLOBAL ENTERPRISES

6

अध्याय 4

व्यावसायिक सेवाएँ

BUSINESS SERVICES

10

अध्याय 5

व्यवसाय की उभरती पद्धतियाँ

EMERGING MODES OF BUSINESS

6

अध्याय 6

व्यवसाय का सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व एवं व्यावसायिक नैतिकता

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF BUSINESS AND BUSINESS ETHICS

10

भाग 2

व्यावसायिक संगठन, वित्त एवं व्यापार

Corporate Organisation, Finance and Trade

  

अध्याय 7

कंपनी निर्माण

FORMATION OF A COMPANY

10

अध्याय 8

व्यावसायिक वित्त के स्रोत

SOURCES OR BUSINESS FINANCE

10

अध्याय 9

लघु व्यवसाय एवं उद्यमिता

SMALL BUSINESS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP

10

अध्याय 10

आंतरिक व्यापार

INTERNAL TRADE

10

अध्याय 11

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय व्यापार

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

8

RBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025–26  PDF

Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 PDF: 

RBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

RBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus: Prescribed Books

Business Studies - NCERT’s Book Published under Copyright. 

