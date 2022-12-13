National Horse Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Celebration, and More

National Horse Day 2022: In some parts of America, December 13 is recognized as National Horse Day. This day honors the historical, cultural, and economic contributions that horses have made. Look up the background and significance of the unique observance.

What is the history of National Horse Day?



The US Congress declared December 13 to be National Horse Day in 2004. This day is set aside to honor and recognize the contribution that horses have made to the development of both our nation and the modern era.

While the origins of Horse Day may be relatively recent, horses have long played a significant role in the lives of many Americans. Native Americans hold horses in high regard as a symbol of strength and wealth. The modern wild horse species was reintroduced to America by European colonists in the late 1400s after the primitive Native American horses went extinct between 13,000 and 11,000 years ago. Since then, they have thrived in the vast plains and the rugged west, where one can still hear the thunderous hooves of wild herds.

Differences between Cheetah, Leopard, Tiger and Lion.

Why is National Horse Day celebrated?

The US economy benefits from horses to the tune of $9.2 billion. Horses have integrated themselves into American culture in a variety of ways, including helping to plow fields, transport food and supplies into rural areas, move livestock in ranches, or simply provide kind, considerate equine therapy.

Horses are still required for work in many hard-to-reach rural areas, and rodeos are still an important and celebrated part of American Western culture.

How is National Horse Day celebrated?

On December 13, equestrian enthusiasts from all over the nation will come together to celebrate these magnificent animals. Don't forget to ride or read about horses on this day, whether you're an experienced rider or have never been on a horse before!

Check other important days and dates in December