World Soil Day 2022: Why do we celebrate World Soil Day?

World Soil Day is observed every year on December 5 in order to increase public awareness of the significance of soil in our lives. On World Soil Day, the growing issue brought on by population growth is also highlighted. Therefore, action must be taken to stop soil erosion and maintain fertility in order to guarantee food safety.

Why do we celebrate World Soil Day on 5 December?

The amount of vitamins and nutrients in food has drastically decreased over the past 70 years, and it is estimated that 2 billion people worldwide suffer from micronutrient malnutrition, also known as hidden hunger due to its covert nature.

The International Union of Soil Sciences suggested observing World Soil Day every year on December 5 in 2002. Additionally, FAO backed the official launch of World Soil Day as a platform for raising global awareness within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, led by the Kingdom of Thailand. In June 2013, the FAO conference unanimously endorsed World Soil Day and asked the 68th UN General Assembly to formally adopt it. The 68th session of the UN General Assembly proclaimed December 5 as World Soil Day in December 2013. On December 5, 2014, the first World Soil Day was commemorated.

The late H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej, King of Thailand, was born on this day as well. And he played a major role in the initiative's support.

World Soil Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Significance & more

How to celebrate World Soil Day?

Learn the value of healthy soil and how it affects our future.

Watch documentaries and videos about soil, such as DIRT! Soil Erosion: A Historical Perspective, Symphony of the Soil, The Movie, and Living Soil

Make a commitment to protecting the soil in your neighborhood by composting, growing cover crops, and creating terraces to stop soil erosion.

Use the hashtag #WorldSoilDay to share this day on social media.

By addressing the growing issues with soil management, raising soil awareness, and enticing societies to improve soil health, the World Soil Day 2022 theme, "Soils: where food begins," aims to increase public understanding of the value of maintaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being.

