Vijay Diwas 2022: Why is Vijay Diwas celebrated on 16 December?

Vijay Diwas 2022: India annually observed Vijay Diwas on December 16. The historic military triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 War is commemorated on this day. In remembrance of this glorious ceremony being held to honor our brave soldiers who gave their lives in the service of the country.

What happened on 16 December 1971?

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 was a military conflict between India and Pakistan that took place in East Pakistan from 3 December 1971 until Pakistan's surrender in Dhaka on 16 December 1971. It was fought during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The conflict erupted after Pakistan launched Operation Chengiz Khan, a preemptive aerial attack on 11 Indian air stations. This action sparked hostilities with Pakistan and India's support for Bengali nationalist forces in East Pakistan's war for independence, escalating the already-existing conflict with Indian and Pakistani forces fighting on both the eastern and western fronts. The Pakistani military's Eastern Command signed the instrument of surrender on December 16, 1971, in Dhaka, thirteen days after the war began, giving India a definite advantage. This signaled the creation of East Pakistan as the new country of Bangladesh.

How India is celebrating Vijay Diwas 2022?

On December 16, 2022, or Vijay Diwas, HQ Southern Command will hold a "Southern Star Vijay Run-22" simultaneously in Pune and fifteen other cities throughout the Southern Command Area of Responsibility to commemorate the historic military victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War. This massive event, which has the slogan "Run for Soldier - Run with Soldier," aims to deepen the connection between the Indian Army and the general public, particularly the youth. Participants in "VIJAY RUN 22" would honor our martyrs while also showcasing the strength, potential, and vigor of our country.

The "Vijay Run-22" will have three different categories: a 12.5-kilometer race that is open to everyone with separate races for men and women, a 5-kilometer race for schoolchildren, and a 4-kilometer race just for women. For the aforementioned run, the total prize money will be Rs 50,000 for a 12.5 Km run and Rs 22,000/- for runs by women and schoolchildren, respectively.

During the 1971 "Vijay Diwas" conflict, 3,900 Indian soldiers lost their lives and 9,851 others were wounded.

