Vijay Diwas 2021: Date, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, slogans, Poems, and more

Vijay Diwas 2021: It is celebrated on December 16 to commemorate the victory of India over Pakistan in the 1971 war. On this day, India had won the war against Pakistan after fighting for 13 days. The Pakistan forces chief, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered to the Indian Army after their defeat in the war.

Let us not forget the sacrifice of fearless soldiers who fought in the war. Here, we are providing some patriotic quotes, messages, wishes, etc. to share with family and friends.

Vijay Diwas 2021: Quotes

1. "The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him." - Gilbert K. Chesterton

2. "This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave." - Elmer Davis

3. "He loves his country best who strives to make it best." - Robert G. Ingersoll

4. "May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our own country!" - Sen. Daniel Webster

5. "On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no veteran behind." - Dan Lipinski

6. "Good soldiers are defined by what they can endure, not by what they can inflict." - Gregory David Roberts

7. "Who kept the faith and fought the fight; the glory theirs, the duty ours." - Wallace Bruce

8. "No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation." - Gen. Douglas MacArthur

9. "Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it." - Mark Twain

10. "A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." - Joseph Campbell

11. " Brave men rejoice in adversity, just as brave soldiers triumph in war." - Lucius Annaeus Seneca

12. "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader." - John Quincy Adams

13. "The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men." - Minot J. Savage

14. "The patriot's blood is the seed of freedom's tree." - Thomas Campbell

15. “We sleep peaceably in our beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on our behalf.”- George Orwell

16. ”Only our individual faith in freedom can keep us free.” - Dwight D. Eisenhower

17. ”No guts, no glory.” - Major Gen. Frederick C. Blesse

18. “Out of every one hundred men, ten shouldn’t even be there, eighty are just targets, nine are the real fighters, and we are lucky to have them, for they make the battle. Ah, but the one, one is a warrior, and he will bring the others back.”- Heraclitus

19. “Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste death but once.” - William Shakespeare

20. “The Army is the true nobility of our country.” - Napoleon Bonaparte

Vijay Diwas 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it. Happy Vijay Diwas! Jai Hind!

2. Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. Jai Hind!

3. Hail the Courageous Indian Soldiers who laid their lives for the country, its land, and people. Vijay Diwas 2021!

4. On Vijay Diwas, we salute our national heroes! Jai Hind Vande Mataram. Happy Vijay Diwas 2021!

5. Thousands laid down their lives so that our country breathe this day - Never forget their sacrifice. Jai Hind!

6. Salute to all the brave soldiers of Indian Army who laid down their lives fighting for our nation. Vijay Diwas 2021!

7. Saluting India! Where each bud blooms in its true colours, where each day is a celebration of Unity, Harmony and Synthesis. Happy Vijay Diwas!

8. Victory doesn’t come cheap, we also had to carry some biers… A tribute to the martyrs of India. Happy Vijay Diwas 2021!

9. People will remember the martyrs forever; this will be the mark of those who perish on the country. Vijay Diwas 2021!

10. You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know. Vijay Diwas 2021!

11. Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!

12. "The enemy is only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round.” Happy Vijay Diwas 2021!

13. I pay my tributes to the brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for India during the War. Happy Vijay Diwas 2021!

14. Moral courage is more a rare commodity than bravery in a battle or great intelligence. Vijay Diwas 2021!

15. Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Vijay Diwas 2021!

Vijay Diwas 2021: Slogans

1. Let the journey begin

2. Who Dares, Wins.

3. Your country needs you.

4. Discipline is the heart of an armed force.

5. 1 Bullet = 1 Enemy

6. Ever High is My Head

7. Look Sharp, Be Sharp, Go Army!

8. Discipline is the soul of an Army

9. Never back down

10. A safe army is better than a safe border

Vijay Diwas 2021: Poems honouring those who serve

1.

The Call to Duty

A call to duty is sent out

And the strong and the brave reply.

They do it for love of country,

So there's never a need to ask why.

They leave behind all that they love,

Their families, their homes and their lives,

Because to preserve these precious things

Is the goal for which each soldier strives.

So God bless our troops,

The courageous women and men,

Who fight to make sure

The bells of freedom peal again.

By Kelly Roper

2.

How Do You Measure a Soldier's Sacrifice?

How do you measure a soldier's sacrifice?

Is it by the number of friends and family left behind?

Is it by the months or years given in service?

How do you measure a soldier's courage?

Is it by the number of objectives completed,

Or by the number of bullets dodged or missions served?

How do you measure a soldier's honor?

Is it by the duty he or she volunteers for,

Or by the number of medals earned?

The simple truth is that these things are immeasurable,

As is this country's debt to all who serve,

And pay the price for freedom in this land.

By Kelly Roper

3.

The Ultimate Sacrifice

The ultimate sacrifice is to lay down your life

For God, family, and country.

Countless soldiers have charged into battle,

Knowing they wouldn't return to their loved ones

And might never be laid to rest in their native soil.

Yet they took the risk, fought hard to the end,

And hoped their efforts would turn the tide toward victory.

They made the ultimate sacrifice for their fellow soldiers,

For their country, for you, and for me.

May God bless them eternally.

By Kelly Roper

4.

A Brave Soldier

In his heart he holds courage,

In his hands he holds our lives.

A Brave Soldier he may be, but only at the front lines.

He is weakened by all the death,

He is haulted by their souls.

For he knows in this battle, hatred rules one's goal.

He does not fight for hatred,

He fights for their lives instead.

Cause he knows hatred has no value, when so many are dead.

As he lays in death, knowing it will come,

He glances at the sky and makes peace with all he's done.

For on the battlefield, life is as precious as gold.

And one must always choose should it be friend or foe?

He closes his eyes and hopes in his death no more victims will fall.

But, in his heart, he knows his country one day will call.

For A Brave Soldier to take the front line and give there his life as he,

He just hopes all are content knowing A Brave Soldier he will always be.

By Rachel Fogle

