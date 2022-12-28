Ratan Tata Birthday: 15 lesser-known and interesting facts about the Millennial Dumbledore

Happy Birthday Ratan Tata: Ratan Naval Tata, the Indian industrialist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and former chairman of Tata Sons needs no introduction. You may not find him on Forbes, but he surely has space in the hearts of all ages, gender, and groups. Born on December 28, he was raised by his grandmother Navajbai Tata.

Heartiest birthday greetings to the legendary Shri Ratan Tata ji! Sir, wishing you a very long life and very good health! @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/IHjQop8Fqa

Who is Ratan Naval Tata ? Read his biography.

Today on his 85th birthday, let’s unveil 20 lesser-known facts about his life:

Naval Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, making him 85 years old today. He was a Bombay native (now, Mumbai).

The founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, is the great-grandfather of Ratan Tata. He was raised by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata. He was only ten years old when his parents divorced in 1948.

After receiving his early education in Mumbai, he received his diploma from Riverdale Country School in New York City in 1955. Tata enrolled at Cornell University in 1959 to pursue a degree in structural engineering and architecture. Later, in 1975, he enrolled in a management program at Harvard Business School.

Ratan Tata started his first job at the Tata organization. At Tata Steel, his first duty was to oversee the blast furnace and the limestone dump. Ratan Tata declined the job offer from IBM in favor of working for his family's company.

He once admitted that while he was working in Los Angeles, there was a time when he fell in love. But because of the 1962 Indo-China War, the girl's parents were opposed to sending her to India. After which he never got married.

Under his able leadership, the Tata Group's revenues increased more than 40 times. Profits increased by a factor of more than 50. The company made about $103 billion in 2016 after only making $5.7 billion in 1991.

Ratan Tata is a skilled pilot. In 2007, Ratan Tata became the first Indian to pilot an F-16 Falcon.

In his long career, he successfully completed some historic mergers for his business, including Tetley's merger with Tata Tea, Land Rover Jaguar's merger with Tata Motors, and Corus's merger with Tata Steel. The phenomenal growth of the Tata Group was significantly influenced by all of these mergers.

In 2009, he fulfilled his promise and created the Tata Nano, India's most affordable car, with a price tag of Rs. 1 lakh.

Under his direction, the Tata Group established a $28 million scholarship fund at Cornell University to support Indian undergraduate students.

Additionally, in 2010, Ratan Tata raised $50 million to build an executive center for the Harvard Business School, where he received his undergraduate training. Tata Hall was the name of this room.

The Indian industrialist is renowned for his steadfast devotion to automobiles. According to reports, he owns a wide range of vehicles, including the Ferrari California, Cadillac XLR, Land Rover Freelander, Chrysler Sebring, Honda Civic, Mercedes Benz S-Class, Maserati Quattroporte, Mercedes Benz 500 SL, Jaguar F-Type, Jaguar CFTR, and many others.

Jamsetji Tata. His Bombay House headquarters now has a kennel for stray dogs following recent renovations. This kennel is furnished with food, water, toys, and a play area. Ratan Tata, continuing the tradition, has a deep affection for these dogs. The Bombay House has a history of letting stray dogs inside during the rainy season dating back to the time of

Due to the fact that the family and the business donate more than 65% of their wealth to charity, he is not listed among the billionaires or the wealthiest people in the world.