Jamsetji Tata Biography: Birth, Early Life, Education, Career, Major Works, Legacy, Quotes, and More

Jamsetji Tata Biography: Jamsetji Tata in full Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata was the founder of Tata Group who began with a textile mill in central India in the 1870s. He was a pioneer industrialist whose vision and ambitious endeavours helped catapult India into the league of industrialised countries.

He was a patriot and humanist whose ideas and vision shaped an exceptional business conglomerate. His attributes marked him an extraordinary figure. His quality of humaneness made him unique and placed him in the pantheon of modern India's greatest sons. On his birth anniversary, take a look at his early life, family, education, business, career, etc.

Jamsetji Tata: Key Facts

Full Name Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata Other names Founder of Tata Group

Founder of Tata Steel

Founder of Jamshedpur Born 3 March 1839 Place of Birth Navsari, Gujarat, India Died 19 May 1904 Place of Death Bad Nauheim, Germany Alma mater Elphinstone College Occupation Businessman

Pioneer Industrialist Parents Father: Nusserwanji Tata Mother: Jeevanbai Tata Spouse(s) Hirabai Daboo

Jamsetji Tata Biography: Early Life, Family, Education, Marriage

He was born on 3rd March 1839 at Navsari, Gujarat, to a Parsi family. His father was Nusserwanji Tata and his mother was Jeevanbai Tata. He was the first child and the only son of Nusserwanji Tata. Nusserwanji was the first member of the family who broke the tradition of joining the priesthood and tried his hand at business. Jamsetji was raised in Navsari and joined his father in Bombay when he was 14 years of age. He enrolled at Elphinstone College and passed in 1858 as a 'green scholar', the equivalent of today's graduate. While still a student Jamsetji Tata married Hirabai Daboo.

After completing his graduation, he joined his father's export-trading firm and helped establish strong branches in Japan, China, Europe, and the United States.

Jamsetji Tata: Career, Business, and Vision

In 1868, at the age of 29, after gaining experience of about nine years of working with his father, he started a trading company with a capital of Rs 21,000 and later it evolved into a Tata Group.

In 1869, he brought a bankrupt oil mill at Chinchpokli and converted it to a cotton mill and he renamed it, Alexandra Mill. Two years later, he sold the mill for a profit.

In 1874, he had floated a fresh enterprise, the Central India Spinning, Weaving and Manufacturing Company, with a seed capital of Rs 1.5 lakh.

After three years, his venture was ready to realise its destiny. On 1 January 1877, Queen Victoria was proclaimed Empress of India, and Empress Mills came into existence in Nagpur. Jamsetji also embarked on the first of his fantastic odysseys at the age of 37.

His key visions were to set up an iron and steel company, a world-class learning institution that would tutor Indians in the sciences, and a hydroelectric plant. None of these would materialise while he lived but he laid the seeds.

His enterprises were known for efficiency, for improved labour-protection policies, and for the introduction of finer grades of fiber. He planned for Bombay-area hydroelectric power plant that became the Tata Power Company in 1906.

He began organising India's first large-scale ironworks in 1901 and six years later these were incorporated as the Tata Iron and Steel Company (now Tata Steel). The Tata Iron and Steel Company became the largest privately owned steelmaker in India under the direction of Jamsetji Tata's sons namely Sir Dorabji Jamsetji Tata and Sir Ratanji Tata.

The nucleus of the group of companies not only produces textiles, steel, and hydroelectric power but also chemicals, agricultural equipment, trucks, locomotives, and cement. Other commercial ventures of Jamsetji included the Taj Mahal Palace, the first luxury hotel in India.

In 1892, he established the J.N Tata Endowment which encouraged Indian students to pursue higher education.

He also donated land for a research institute in Bangalore (Bengaluru) in 1898 and his sons ultimately established the Indian Institute of Science there. No doubt, the Tata family became the most important private funder of technical education and scientific research in India.

Jamsetji Tata: Philanthropy

He generously donated to education and healthcare. EdelGive Foundation and Hurun Research India named him the greatest philanthrope of the last century. He also topped the list of the world's top philanthropists of the 20th century.

Jamsetji Tata: Death

On 19 May 1904, he died in Bad Nauheim. But to date, he is a source of motivation and inspiration for entrepreneurs all across the world.

Jamsetji Tata: Legacy

Tata's iron and steel plant was established at Sakchi village in Jharkhand. The village grew into a town and the railway station was named Tatanagar. Now, is known as Jamshedpur in Jharkhand in his honour. The old village of Sakchi is urbanised now and now exists within the city of Jamshedpur.

