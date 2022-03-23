TATA Group Companies: Know how Vistara, Tanishq, Air India, and other brands of the company got their names

TATA Group Companies: TATA Companies posted a few slides on its Instagram page to share fascinating trivia about the names of some of its business giants. "At some point, you have probably wondered why some of the brands you use every day are called what they are. To know the stories behind some of our brand names, just swipe ahead," wrote TATA Companies in an Instagram post with the hashtag ThisIsTata.

William Shakespeare's famous words have found a spot in the company's post. The first slide says, " What's in a name? Swipe to find out." What follows this is the naming of four of its brands, their meaning, and derivation.

Vistara

Vistara's name has been derived from a Sanskrit word, Vistaar, which means 'a limitless expanse'. "The name conjures images of a window-seat view of endless blue skies," wrote TATA Companies in an Instagram post.

amã Stays & Trails

amã Stays & Trails creates unique homestay experiences and comprise charming residences to mesmerizing trails in unique locations. The company's name has been derived from a Sanskrit word, Ama, meaning home. "And we can't think of anything more apt," said the company in an Instagram post.

Tanishq

The famous jewellery brand, Tanishq, is a gala of extravagant legacy. Its name is a combination of two words, Tan meaning 'Body' and Nishq meaning 'A Gold Ornament'. "The brand's name rings of craftsmanship, exclusive design, and quality," the company added in its Instagram post.

Cromā

The retail chain company was named on a flight. Solar, Sun, Super, Prime and Circle were the first choices but Cromā was the one that stuck. It means 'purity of colour, the brightest a hue can be'. "The matra '-' on the top of a gave it an Indian touch," revealed the company in its Instagram post.

Air India

In February, TATA Group posted a photo on Twitter, that says Who named Air India, with a caption, "Back in 1946, when Tata Air Lines expanded from a division of Tata Sons into a company, we also had to name it. The choice for India’s first airline company came down to Indian Airlines, Pan-Indian Airlines, Trans-Indian Airlines & Air-India." The company also used hashtags AirIndiaOnBoard and WingsOfChange.

TATA in its monthly bulletin of 1946 said that they are struggling to find a suitable name for India's first 'Air Line Company'. The company added that a choice has to be made from the list of four names-- Indian Airlines, Pan-Indian Airlines, Trans-Indian Airlines and Air-India.

(1/2):Back in 1946, when Tata Air Lines expanded from a division of Tata Sons into a company, we also had to name it. The choice for India’s first airline company came down to Indian Airlines, Pan-Indian Airlines, Trans-Indian Airlines & Air-India. #AirIndiaOnBoard #WingsOfChange pic.twitter.com/BKpmwyAMim — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) February 6, 2022

The company conducted Gallup Poll or Sample Opinion Survey and the employees were asked to indicate first and second preferences.

"The first count revealed 64 votes for Air-India, 51 for Indian Air Lines, 28 for Trans-Indian Air Lines and 19 for Pan-Indian Air Lines. When the less favoured names had been eliminated, the final count showed 72 votes for Air-India 58 for Indian Air Lines," the archival bulletin read.

The bulletin added, "Thus the name of the new Company comes to be AIR-INDIA."

