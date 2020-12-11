UNICEF Day 2020: History, Quotes, Key Facts and more

UNICEF Day 2020: It is observed on 11 December every year. The organization protects the rights of every child everywhere and works in the toughest places in the world to reach the most disadvantaged children and adolescents. In over 190 countries and territories, UNICEF works to protect the rights of every child.

UNICEF is one of the world's largest providers of vaccines and supports the health of children, nutrition, safe water and sanitation, quality education and skill-building, HIV prevention and treatment for mothers and babies. Also, the organization protects children and adolescents from violence and exploitation.

UNICEF: History

UNICEF stands for United Nations International Children Emergency Fund. UNICEF was established by the United Nations on 11 December, 1946 to meet the emergency needs of the children in post-war Europe and China. The UNICEF mandate was broadened in 1950 to deal with the long-term needs of the children and women in developing countries everywhere. In 1953, it became a permanent part of the United Nations system and the name was shortened to the United Nations Children's Fund. However, UNICEF retained its original acronym.

UNICEF: How does it work?

As discussed above in more than 190 countries and territories UNICEF works. It also works in the world's toughest places to reach the children and young people in greatest need.

They operate through country offices across the world, as well as 34 National Committees, seven regional offices, a research centre in Florence, a supply operation in Copenhagen, a shared services centre in Budapest, as well as other offices in Brussels, Geneva, Seoul, and Tokyo. Around 85 percent of our staff are located in the field. Its headquarter is in New York.

As we know that COVID-19 pandemic affected the lives of children and their families across the world. Therefore, UNICEF is working with several experts to bring reliable guidance to parents, caregivers, and educators, and partnering with front-line responders to make sure that they have the information and resources required to keep children healthy and learning.

About the six-point plan to protect children.

Coordination at the global level is required to prevent from becoming a child-rights crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan proposes a set of practical and concrete actions to reunite the world around a common cause, the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

According to UNICEF;

1. Ensure all children learn, including by closing the digital divide.

2. Guarantee access to health and nutrition services and make vaccines affordable and available to every child.

3. Support and protect the mental health of children and young people and bring an end to abuse, gender-based violence, and neglect in childhood.

4. Increase access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene and address environmental degradation and climate change.

5. Reverse the rise in child poverty and ensure an inclusive recovery for all.

6. Redouble efforts to protect and support children and their families living through conflict, disaster, and displacement.

UNICEF DAY 2020: Quotes

1. "Hunger is not a problem. It is an obscenity. How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." - Anne Frank

2. "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

3. "The cause of making the world a better place for children unites us all." - Liam Neeson

4. "Working with UNICEF made me grow up and recognize how fortunate I am." - Roger Moore

6. "UNICEF is successfully giving children and young people all over the world opportunities and hope. Just like the ones we met on the Long Way Down - protecting them from exploitation and giving them chances in life." - Ewan McGregor

7. "I believe that UNICEF is the most important branch of the U.N.; they do exceptional work to help the neediest children around the world." - Liam Neeson

8. "UNICEF is helping mothers realize their dreams for the future - a future in which the basic needs for a child's survival: food, clean water, and simple health care - are guaranteed." - Jane Curtin

9. "I have a long-lasting gratitude and trust for what UNICEF does." - Audrey Hepburn

10. "Unicef wants to encourage a sense of stability for a child." - Ralph Fiennes

Source: unicef.org

