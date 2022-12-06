National Microwave Oven Day 2022: Why do we celebrate National Microwave Oven Day?

National Microwave Oven Day 2022: National Microwave Oven Day is observed on December 6th in most developed nations. The day celebrates a kitchen appliance that revolutionized how we use it. In contrast to conventional cooking methods that use bowls and utensils along with fire, microwave ovens use electromagnetic radiation to cook food by producing heat.

Why do we celebrate National Microwave Oven Day?

It's Microwave Oven Day on December 6. It is a day to honor and celebrate the invention that has made cooking and reheating food more convenient and quick for busy parents, single people, and college students. Utilizing a microwave is simple. It's easy enough for a kid to use to heat and cook food!

Percy Spencer, a self-taught American engineer, stumbled upon a method for using microwaves to safely heat food. He noticed a melting chocolate bar in his pocket while operating an active radar in 1945. The strong microwave beams produced a heating effect that was perfect for cooking. Spencer made a conscious effort to microwave-cook popcorn. He then attempted to fry an egg. The egg and the popcorn both produced striking effects. But unlike the egg, the popcorn was successful. In the face of his fellow engineer, the egg exploded! However, microwave ovens can be used to cook eggs.

How to observe National Microwave Oven Day?

More than just popcorn can be cooked in a microwave! Explore the many uses of the microwave oven during this holiday. We've given you a few ideas to get you going, but we also invite you to share your personal favourites!

Bake a cake

Rice, flax, or bean-filled hot pads can be heated to relieve sore muscles

melt chocolate

vegetable steaming

softening brown sugar

drying herbs

remove jar labels.

Also, take some time to clean your microwave. Start by steaming a damp cloth for one minute on high, then let it rest for an additional minute. Any buildup is softened by the steam. Then, clean any greasy splatter from your microwave with a little hot, soapy water.

Check out other important dates and days in December.