International Human Solidarity Day 2021: Know about History, Objectives, Significance and, Key Facts here

International Human Solidarity Day 2021: It is celebrated annually on 20 December and is a United Nations observance Day. The day celebrates unity in diversity and encourages us to take new initiatives for poverty eradication.

The #GlobalGoals are our blueprint to achieve a better & more sustainable future for all. Making them a reality requires global cooperation & solidarity.



On Monday's #SolidarityDay & every day, take action for a better world! https://t.co/Ss4uMcFBOl pic.twitter.com/ajckePvlcD — United Nations (@UN) December 20, 2021

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ has been a year of many challenges but also of solidarity, resilience and hope.



On #SolidarityDay and every day, we are reminded that #OnlyTogether can we #BuildForwardBetter from COVID-19 towards a more equitable, just, and sustainable world for all. pic.twitter.com/BtZrmC6c4L — UN Development (@UNDP) December 20, 2021

International Human Solidarity Day: Objectives

According to the United Nation,

- The day is observed to celebrate our unity in diversity.

- It reminds the government to respect their commitments to international agreements.

- The day spreads awareness about the importance of solidarity and takes action to strengthen new initiatives for poverty eradication.

- The day also spread awareness to promote solidarity for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals like poverty eradication.

International Human Solidarity Day: History

On 22 December 2005, the General Assembly by resolution 60/209 identified solidarity as one of the fundamental and universal values. It should underlie relations between peoples in the twenty-first century, and so it was decided to proclaim 20 December as International Human Solidarity Day every year.

On 20 December 2002, the General Assembly by resolution 57/265 established the World Solidarity Fund. It was set up in February 2003 as a trust of the United Nations Development Programme.

Its main aim is to eradicate poverty and promote human and social development in developing countries mainly among the poorest segments of their populations.

What is Solidarity?

In the 21st Century, solidarity is mentioned in the Millennium Declaration as one of the fundamental values of international relations. Solidarity is an awareness of common interests, generating a sense of unity in societies. The aim of the UN through Cooperation and solidarity is to uplift people out of poverty, hunger, and disease. Or we can say that solidarity is a bond of unity or agreement between individuals, united around a common goal or against a common enemy.

International Human Solidarity Day: Significance

As per the United Nations, with reference to globalisation and the challenge of growing inequality, the strengthening of international solidarity is significant. Therefore, it is important to promote the culture of solidarity and the spirit of sharing for combating poverty. The day is observed every year to promote the concept of solidarity in the fight against poverty and also in the involvement of all relevant stakeholders.

The day also focuses on promoting peace, human rights, and social and economic development. The United Nations Organisation realised that solidarity is cooperation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural, or humanitarian character.

Source: un.org

READ| Important Days and Dates in December 2021