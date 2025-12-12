School Holiday on 13 December 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States, Check Details Here

The potential for a school holiday on December 13, 2025, largely depends on two main factors. First, since this date is a Second Saturday, most schools across India—including the government, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and many private institutions—are likely to be closed as per standard academic rules. This "Second Saturday Rule" is the most common reason for a non-working day. The second factor is local emergencies. Areas like Jammu & Kashmir (due to severe cold and snow) and coastal regions such as Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh (due to heavy rain and cyclone effects) have confirmed or highly likely closures mandated by local authorities. For all other states, while the Second Saturday rule applies, parents should always check official communication from their specific school or local district collector for the final confirmation, especially if adverse weather is a concern.

School Holiday Status: December 13, 2025 (State-Wise Breakdown) December 13, 2025, falls on a Saturday. This date is not a fixed national holiday, but school closures are determined by the Second Saturday Rule (a standard feature of many academic calendars) and severe local weather/administrative emergencies. Confirmed & Standard Closures These regions are confirmed or highly likely to be closed due to either routine calendar scheduling or officially declared emergency weather shutdowns covering this date. State / Region Reason for Closure Status for Dec 13, 2025 Notes All Indian States (General) Second Saturday Non-Working Day Most government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), and many private schools follow a five-day work week or observe the Second/Fourth Saturday as an off day. Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) Severe Cold Wave & Snowfall Confirmed Holiday Authorities have mandated extended closures in the winter zones (Kashmir Valley and high-altitude Jammu regions) due to unsafe commuting conditions. The closure period often covers Dec 8–14. Tamil Nadu Heavy Rainfall & Cyclone Aftermath Likely Local Closure Schools in severely affected coastal districts (like Chennai and surrounding areas) have been receiving closure orders since the start of the adverse weather event, often covering this date. Coastal Andhra Pradesh Heavy Rainfall & Adverse Weather Likely Local Closure Districts along the coast impacted by persistent rainfall and cyclone effects are highly likely to have school closures extended through this date.

Working Regions & Upcoming Closures Schools in these regions are generally operating as scheduled, with their main holiday period set for later in the month or the following year. State / Region Status for Dec 13, 2025 Next Major Break Uttar Pradesh (UP) Likely Closed (Due to Second Saturday Rule) Winter Vacation Starts: December 20–31, 2025 Delhi NCR (Delhi, Gurugram) Likely Closed (Due to Second Saturday Rule) Winter Vacation Starts: January 1, 2026, onward Haryana & Punjab Likely Closed (Due to Second Saturday Rule) Winter Vacation Starts: Early January 2026 (Jan 1–15) Maharashtra Likely Closed (Due to Second Saturday Rule) Schools may be disrupted by localized teachers' strikes in the Marathwada region, but Mumbai schools generally operate. Winter Vacation in Delhi Schools 2025-26