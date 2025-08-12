Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2025: Distance and Online Programme Applications Begin at jmi.ucanapply.com

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2025: Admissions for Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) online and remote learning programs for the 2025–2026 academic year are now officially open. All potential students can now see the prospectus published by the university's Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).
Last week, university officials, including Registrar Professor Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi and Vice Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif, released the prospectus, which contains comprehensive information on the various courses offered. The announcement was also attended by Professor M Moshahid Alam Rizvi, the dean of CDOE. Now, qualified applicants can register and submit an application for the programs of their choice by going to jmi.ucanapply.com, the official application website. This is a great opportunity for students to pursue their education through flexible learning formats.
How to Apply For Jamia Millia Islamia admissions for distance and online programmes?
The online and distant learning programs offered by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) are currently accepting applications for the 2025–2026 academic year. Through the official website, jmi.ucanapply.com, prospective students can submit their applications online.
New Registration: For any future communications, register on the portal with a working email address and mobile number.
Activate Account: To activate your newly established application account, use the validation code that was issued to your registered email address and mobile device.
Enter your personal information. Log in and accurately complete the online application form by providing all necessary contact and personal information.
Upload Documents: As directed, upload a scanned copy of your signature and photo in the appropriate size and format.
Enter Educational Information: List all of your academic credentials, including grades, prior degrees, and other pertinent data.
Fee Payment & Submission: Complete the application and send it in for review after paying the application fee online using one of the available payment methods.
Clarification on JMI Faculty Recruitment 2025
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has issued a corrigendum to clarify details regarding its ongoing faculty recruitment drive for the 2025-26 academic session. Several elements of the original advertisement (No. 04/2025-26) are altered in the notification, which is dated July 9, 2025. The university is currently accepting applications for Guest Faculty and Assistant Professors (Contractual). The application date is July 14, 2025.
In order to maintain openness and answer applicant questions about the number of openings, qualifying requirements, and application processes, the explanation was made public. Particular departments are impacted by the modifications, such as Applied Art, Persian, Social Work, and the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, where several posts have been redesigned or respecialized. Prior to applying, candidates are encouraged to read the corrigendum on the official JMI website.
