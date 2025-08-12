Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2025: Distance and Online Programme Applications Begin at jmi.ucanapply.com

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2025: Admissions for Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) online and remote learning programs for the 2025–2026 academic year are now officially open. All potential students can now see the prospectus published by the university's Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).

Last week, university officials, including Registrar Professor Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi and Vice Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif, released the prospectus, which contains comprehensive information on the various courses offered. The announcement was also attended by Professor M Moshahid Alam Rizvi, the dean of CDOE. Now, qualified applicants can register and submit an application for the programs of their choice by going to jmi.ucanapply.com, the official application website. This is a great opportunity for students to pursue their education through flexible learning formats.