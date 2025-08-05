What is the $15,000 U.S. Visa Bond Program? The New Rule Explained

You must have heard about the new Visa rule according to which tourism and business will be impacted. To begin with, it is a 12 month pilot program where some visitors applying for business (B-1) or tourist (B-2) visas might have to pay a bond. The bond is essentially a security deposit that can be as high as $15,000. The specific amount will be either $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, and this will be decided by a U.S. consular officer during the visa application process. Foreigners may soon pay a $15,000 bond to enter the US. The new rule targets countries with high visa overstay rates.@NTDNews pic.twitter.com/jJMojltike — Jack Bradley (@jackgbradley) August 4, 2025 The money will be fully refunded if the visitor leaves the U.S. on time. However, if they overstay their visa, the government will keep the bond. The program’s main goal is to reduce the number of people who overstay their visas.

Who Does the Rule Affect? You must know that this new Visa rule is not for everyone. Therefore, it will apply only to applicants from a specific list of countries that are considered high-risk for visa overstays. Moreover, the State Department will announce the list of these countries on its official website, Travel.State.Gov, at least 15 days before the program starts. The rule will also apply to countries where vetting information is considered insufficient or those that sell citizenship without a residency requirement. Therefore, it is important to know that this rule does not affect citizens of countries in the Visa Waiver Program, which includes most of Europe and other allied nations. It is a targeted program for a small number of visitors.

When Does the Program Start? The new visa bond program is scheduled to start on August 20, 2025. The official notice was published in the Federal Register on August 5, and the program will take effect 15 days later. It will run for one year, and the State Department will use this time to see if the bond system is effective at reducing overstays and how practical it is to manage. What is the Impact? This new initiative is part of a larger effort to tighten U.S. immigration policies. Moreover, supporters also believe that it is an essential step to ensure visitors follow the rules and leave the country on time. However, the travel industry has expressed concerns that a $15,000 bond could be a major financial barrier, especially for families. In some cases, it could also discourage international travel to the U.S.