Visa Bulletin August 2025: Check Application and Final Action Dates

The August 2025 Visa Bulletin brings crucial dates and insights for countless individuals seeking permanent residency in the United States. This Visa Bulletin is issued by the Department of State as a monthly guide for Number 5, Volume XI, and insights for applicants to provide clarity on when they can take the next steps in their immigration journey. It is your responsibility to use your visa correctly. Respect the terms of your U.S. visa and your authorized period of stay in the United States. Remaining in the United States past your I-94 “Admit Until Date” can lead to severe consequences such as visa revocation, possible… pic.twitter.com/hSCIRnvwvA — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) July 24, 2025 It serves as an essential update that outlines the availability of immigrant visas for various preference categories and countries. In this article, get to know the "Final Action Dates" and Dates for Filing Applications which is essential. These guidelines will dictate the applicants when they should prepare and submit their required documentation to the National Visa Center (NVC). Or file for adjustment of status with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Check Out: What is J-1 Visa? Check How It Works and Why Harvard’s Use is Under US Scrutiny What Do the "Final Action Dates" and "Dates for Filing Applications" Signify? The Visa Bulletin presents two primary charts: "Final Action Dates" and "Dates for Filing Applications." These charts indicate the current status of visa availability. Final Action Dates: These are the cut-off dates determining when an immigrant visa can actually be issued, or when an adjustment of status application can be finally approved. Your priority date must be earlier than the listed date for a visa to be authorized.

Dates for Filing Applications: These dates allow applicants to submit their required documentation to the NVC or, if USCIS permits, to file their application for adjustment of status (Form I-485) earlier. USCIS will typically announce on its website which chart should be used for adjustment of status filings each month. For August 2025, USCIS has indicated that Family-Sponsored filings must use the Dates for Filing chart, while Employment-Based filings must use the Final Action Dates chart for Adjustment of Status.

Which Visa Categories are Impacted by August 2025 Updates? The fiscal year 2025 limits are set at 226,000 for family-sponsored preference immigrants and at least 140,000 for employment-based preference immigrants. A per-country limit of 7% (25,620) applies to the total annual family-sponsored and employment-based preferences, with a dependent area limit of 2% (7,320). Notably, CHINA-mainland born, INDIA, MEXICO, and PHILIPPINES remain oversubscribed. Below is the list of key movements and announcements for August 2025: 1. Family-Sponsored Preferences (F1, F2A, F2B, F3, F4) For August, the "Dates for Filing Family-Sponsored Visa Applications" chart is generally used for adjustment of status. Family-Sponsored All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed CHINA-mainland born INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES F1 01SEP17 01SEP17 01SEP17 01JUN06 22APR15 F2A 01APR25 01APR25 01APR25 01APR25 01APR25 F2B 01JAN17 01JAN17 01JAN17 01APR08 01OCT13 F3 22JUL12 22JUL12 22JUL12 15JUN01 01DEC04 F4 01JAN09 01JAN09 01DEC06 30APR01 01JAN08

Source: Travel State Gov Note: For F2A, all numbers provided for MEXICO are exempt from the per-country limit. 2. Employment-Based Preferences (EB-1, EB-2, EB-3, EB-4, EB-5) For August, the "Final Action Dates for Employment-Based Preference Cases" chart is to be used for adjustment of status. Employment-Based All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed CHINA-mainland born INDIA MEXICO PHILIPPINES 1st (EB-1) C 15NOV22 15FEB22 C C 2nd (EB-2) 01SEP23 15DEC20 01JAN13 01SEP23 01SEP23 3rd (EB-3) 01APR23 01DEC20 22MAY13 01APR23 08FEB23 Other Workers 08JUL21 01MAY17 22MAY13 08JUL21 08JUL21 4th (EB-4) U U U U U 5th Unreserved C 08DEC15 15NOV19 C C 5th Set Aside C C C C C Source: Travel State Gov

Note: "C" means Current (numbers are authorized for all qualified applicants); "U" means Unauthorized (numbers are not authorized). What Are the Key Changes and Retrogression Alerts for August 2025? EB-2 Retrogression: The Employment-Based Second Preference (EB-2) category has experienced retrogression for "Rest of World" countries. Due to rapid number use, the final action date has moved backwards. It is highly probable the annual limit for FY-2025 will be met in August or sooner, potentially making this category "unavailable" instantly.

EB-3 and "Other Workers" (EW) Scrutiny: Visa demand remains high for EB-3 and EW categories. It is anticipated that a retrogression or "unavailable" status might be necessary for these categories in September, if not earlier, to manage demand against annual limits.

EB-5 Unreserved Advancements for China and India: After retrogression in April 2025, the EB-5 Unreserved final action dates for China and India have advanced. This adjustment aims to utilise available visa numbers, including those falling down from unused family-sponsored preferences for India, as permitted by immigration law.

Diversity Immigrant (DV) Category: For August 2025, DV numbers are available for qualified DV-2025 applicants. Specific regional cut-off numbers apply, with North America (Bahamas) remaining current. Applicants should note that entitlement to DV status expires on September 30, 2025, and numbers could be exhausted before this date.