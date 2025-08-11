UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

MAH CET 2025: CAP Round 3 Option Entry Begins For BDesign, BHMCT; Apply Till August 13

MAH CAP Counselling 2025: Maharashtra CAP Round 3 option form submission window is open until August 13, 2025. Candidates can submit their forms online at cetcell.mahacet.org. The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 14, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 11, 2025, 16:41 IST
MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 3 Option Entry starts.
MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 3 Option Entry starts.
Register for Result Updates

MAH CAP Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra has started the Maharashtra Common Admission Process (CAP) Counseling 2025 Round 3 option form submission window. Candidates can submit their forms online by August 13, 2025 on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 14, 2025.

MAH CAP Counselling 2025 Highlights 

Check the details of MAH CAP Counselling 2025 Round 3 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Maharashtra Common Admission Process (CAP) Counselling 

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

cetcell.mahacet.org

State 

Maharashtra 

Programmes 

Bachelor of Design (BDesign) 

Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BHMCT)

Level 

Bachelors 

Provisional Seat Allotment Result date

August 14, 2025

Seat Acceptance window dates 

August 17 - 19, 2025, till 3 PM

Reporting to College 

August 17 - 19, 2025, till 5 PM

Also Read: 

MP NEET Counselling 2025: Registration Process Ends Today at dme.mponline.gov.in; Merit List Tomorrow

TNEA 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Status Released at tneaonline.org; Seat Confirmation on Aug 11th

CBSE Will Setup Own Community Radio Station for Students and Teachers; Details Here

MAH CAP Counselling 2025 Round 3 Important Points

Candidates must keep the following points in mind while proceeding with the Maharashtra CAP Counselling 2025 procedure: 

  • Candidates will need to choose from the following options - accept, freeze, or float - with their allotted seats.
  • Candidates will need to self-verify the allotment, accept the seat, and pay the seat acceptance fee online. 
  • Candidates allotted other preferences can choose to freeze or choose ‘Not Freeze/Betterment’ to participate in following rounds. 
  • Candidates who have accepted their seats must appear for college verification where the institutes will verify documents, update the online system, and issue system-generated confirmation and fee receipts.

Related Stories

Also Read: 

TG EdCET 2025 Round 1 College-Wise Selection List Released; Check Here

MHT CET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at fe2025.mahacet.org; Download for PCB & PCM Courses Status Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News