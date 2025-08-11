MAH CET 2025: CAP Round 3 Option Entry Begins For BDesign, BHMCT; Apply Till August 13

MAH CAP Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra has started the Maharashtra Common Admission Process (CAP) Counseling 2025 Round 3 option form submission window. Candidates can submit their forms online by August 13, 2025 on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 14, 2025.

MAH CAP Counselling 2025 Highlights

Check the details of MAH CAP Counselling 2025 Round 3 here: