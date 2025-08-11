MAH CET 2025: CAP Round 3 Option Entry Begins For BDesign, BHMCT; Apply Till August 13

MAH CAP Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra has started the Maharashtra Common Admission Process (CAP) Counseling 2025 Round 3 option form submission window. Candidates can submit their forms online by August 13, 2025 on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 14, 2025.
MAH CAP Counselling 2025 Highlights
Check the details of MAH CAP Counselling 2025 Round 3 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Maharashtra Common Admission Process (CAP) Counselling
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetcell.mahacet.org
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Programmes
|
Bachelor of Design (BDesign)
Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BHMCT)
|
Level
|
Bachelors
|
Provisional Seat Allotment Result date
|
August 14, 2025
|
Seat Acceptance window dates
|
August 17 - 19, 2025, till 3 PM
|
Reporting to College
|
August 17 - 19, 2025, till 5 PM
MAH CAP Counselling 2025 Round 3 Important Points
Candidates must keep the following points in mind while proceeding with the Maharashtra CAP Counselling 2025 procedure:
- Candidates will need to choose from the following options - accept, freeze, or float - with their allotted seats.
- Candidates will need to self-verify the allotment, accept the seat, and pay the seat acceptance fee online.
- Candidates allotted other preferences can choose to freeze or choose ‘Not Freeze/Betterment’ to participate in following rounds.
- Candidates who have accepted their seats must appear for college verification where the institutes will verify documents, update the online system, and issue system-generated confirmation and fee receipts.
