Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025: CG Merit List For MBBS, BDS Release Today; Steps to download PDF here

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh will release the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Merit List today, August 12, 2025. Candidates can check their admission status online on the official website at cgdme.in.
The merit list will carry the candidate’s name, NEET UG roll number, NEET overall rank, application course, state domicile, state rank, category, class rank, and PCB percentage.
Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the details of Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh
|
Academic year
|
2025-25
|
Official website
|
cgdme.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Quota
|
State: 85%
Private: 100%
|
Log in credentials
|
NEET-UG Roll No
Password
Also Read on NEET PG Result 2025 Date: NEET PG Result 2025: Result Date Announced, Check Expected and Previous Year Cutoff Analysis
CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates of CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 for MBBS, BDS admissions here:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Merit List release date
|
August 12, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Process
|
August 13, 2025
|
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Release date
|
August 14, 2025
|
In-person Scrutiny at College
|
August 18 - 23, 2025
|
In-person Admission at College
|
August 18 - 23, 2025
Also Read: DCET 2025: KEA Begins Round 2 Option Entry Form at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Details here
What After Release of Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Merit List 2025?
Candidates can check their status on the official website and the direct link provided here. The board will release the Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment List on August 14, 2025. The list will carry the important information of the candidate and the chosen applicants will need to appear for document verification and pay the fee to secure their seat in their allotted colleges/institutions.
Related Stories
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation