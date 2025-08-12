IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025: CG Merit List For MBBS, BDS Release Today; Steps to download PDF here

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025: Chhattisgarh DME is set to release the CG NEET UG Merit List today, August 12, 2025 on the official website at cgdme.in.

ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 12, 2025, 16:05 IST
CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 merit list to be released today.
Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh will release the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Merit List today, August 12, 2025. Candidates can check their admission status online on the official website at cgdme.in

The merit list will carry the candidate’s name, NEET UG roll number, NEET overall rank, application course, state domicile, state rank, category, class rank, and PCB percentage. 

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the details of Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh

Academic year 

2025-25

Official website 

cgdme.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Quota 

State: 85%

Private: 100%

Log in credentials 

NEET-UG Roll No

Password

CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates of CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 for MBBS, BDS admissions here: 

Events 

Dates

Merit List release date 

August 12, 2025

Seat Allotment Process

August 13, 2025

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Release date 

August 14, 2025

In-person Scrutiny at College

August 18 - 23, 2025

In-person Admission at College 

August 18 - 23, 2025

What After Release of Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Merit List 2025? 

Candidates can check their status on the official website and the direct link provided here. The board will release the Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment List on August 14, 2025. The list will carry the important information of the candidate and the chosen applicants will need to appear for document verification and pay the fee to secure their seat in their allotted colleges/institutions.

