Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025: CG Merit List For MBBS, BDS Release Today; Steps to download PDF here

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh will release the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Merit List today, August 12, 2025. Candidates can check their admission status online on the official website at cgdme.in.

The merit list will carry the candidate’s name, NEET UG roll number, NEET overall rank, application course, state domicile, state rank, category, class rank, and PCB percentage.

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the details of Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 here: