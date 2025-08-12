IIT JAM 2026: Registration Starts From Sept 5 on jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here

IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will start the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 Registrations from September 5, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates will need to visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 15, 2026 in online mode across the country.
IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights
Check the important details of IIT JAM 2026 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
jam2026.iitb.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Mathematics
Science
|
Level
|
Masters
|
Participating institutions
|
IITs
IISc
CFTIs (including NITs, DIAT, IIEST Pune and IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SUET)
|
Exam date
|
February 15, 2026
|
Exam mode
|
Online, Computer-based test (CBT)
|
Registration mode
|
Online
|
Papers
|
Biotechnology (BT)
Chemistry (CY)
Economics (EN)
Geology (GG)
Mathematics (MA)
Mathematical Statistics (MS)
Physics (PH)
|
Question formats
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions
IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the following list of important dates for IIT JAM exam 2026:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
IIT JAM 2026 Registration start date
|
September 5, 2025
|
IIT JAM 2026 Registration last date
|
October 12, 2025
|
IIT JAM 2026 Exam Date
|
February 15, 2025
|
IIT JAM 2026 Result date
|
March 18, 2026
IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The applicants must satisfy the follow eligibility criteria for registration in IIT JAM 2026 examinations:
- Qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for admission to the Academic programmes of the participating institutes subject to satisfying the Eligibility Requirements (ERs) and Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs).
- Details on ERs and MEQs are available on JAM 2026 website.
- Admission shall be given as per merit, reservation policy of Government of India, and the availability of seats.
