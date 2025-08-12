IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
IIT JAM 2026: Registration Starts From Sept 5 on jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here

IIT JAM 2026: IIT Bombay will begin registrations for the IIT JAM 2026 on September 5, 2025. Candidates will be able to register on the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in for the exam scheduled for February 15, 2026.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Aug 12, 2025, 17:21 IST
IIT JAM 2026 registrations will start from September 5, 2025.
IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will start the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 Registrations from September 5, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates will need to visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 15, 2026 in online mode across the country. 

IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights

Check the important details of IIT JAM 2026 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Stream 

Engineering 

Mathematics 

Science 

Level 

Masters 

Participating institutions 

IITs

IISc

CFTIs (including NITs, DIAT, IIEST Pune and IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SUET)

Exam date 

February 15, 2026

Exam mode 

Online, Computer-based test (CBT)

Registration mode 

Online 

Papers 

Biotechnology (BT)

Chemistry (CY)

Economics (EN)

Geology (GG)

Mathematics (MA)

Mathematical Statistics (MS) 

Physics (PH)

Question formats 

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions

IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the following list of important dates for IIT JAM exam 2026

Event 

Dates

IIT JAM 2026 Registration start date 

September 5, 2025

IIT JAM 2026 Registration last date 

October 12, 2025

IIT JAM 2026 Exam Date

February 15, 2025

IIT JAM 2026 Result date 

March 18, 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Eligibility Criteria

The applicants must satisfy the follow eligibility criteria for registration in IIT JAM 2026 examinations:

  • Qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for admission to the Academic programmes of the participating institutes subject to satisfying the Eligibility Requirements (ERs) and Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs).
  • Details on ERs and MEQs are available on JAM 2026 website.
  • Admission shall be given as per merit, reservation policy of Government of India, and the availability of seats.

