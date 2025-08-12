IIT JAM 2026: Registration Starts From Sept 5 on jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here

IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will start the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 Registrations from September 5, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates will need to visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 15, 2026 in online mode across the country.

IIT JAM 2026 Key Highlights

Check the important details of IIT JAM 2026 here: