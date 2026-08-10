Vande Bharat Express vs Tejas Express: Which is the better option for speedy travel and saving time? Explained

When it comes to booking train tickets in India for a quick weekend trip or a business trip, you are bound to see two names that always appear at the top of the list on IRCTC: Vande Bharat Express and Tejas Express.

Both are high speed trains and they are high standard trains as they have air-conditioning facilities and they are semi-high speed trains which help to reduce the travel time between two major cities of India.

Even though both Vande Bharat Express and Tejas Express are comparatively faster and more comfortable, but which is the better option for speedy travel and saving time??

Vande Bharat Express vs Tejas Express

Speed & Time-Saver Gauge