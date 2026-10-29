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IIT Bombay Forms Panel to Strengthen SC-ST Cell After Student's Death, Reviews Hostel Safety

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 11:47 IST

IIT Bombay has formed committees to review its SC-ST cell and hostel environment after a student's death. Check student demands and mental health support measures.

IIT Bombay Forms Panel to Strengthen SC-ST Cell After Student's Death, Reviews Hostel Safety
IIT Bombay Forms Panel to Strengthen SC-ST Cell After Student's Death, Reviews Hostel Safety
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The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has formed a review committee to recommend measures to strengthen its Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC-ST) cell following the death of a student on campus on September 18, 2026. The institute has also set up a separate committee to examine hostel conditions and suggest ways to improve student well-being and mental health support.

The decisions come after student protests over the death, during which students demanded stronger grievance redressal mechanisms, greater representation in the SC-ST cell and clear deadlines for implementing the institute's proposed measures. The student’s death, reported as an alleged suicide, also led to renewed discussions about campus safety, discrimination complaints and access to mental health support.

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Why Has IIT Bombay Formed an SC-ST Cell Review Committee?

Students had demanded that the SC-ST cell be given greater authority to address complaints from students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. They also called for increased student representation so that complaints could be heard and addressed more effectively.

A senior institute official said the committee would examine the changes needed to make the cell more effective. The objective is to ensure that the cell can act on complaints rather than merely exist as a formal institutional mechanism. 

Key Demands Raised by Students

Issue Students' demand or concern
SC-ST cell Greater authority to examine and act on complaints
Student representation More participation by students in the cell 
Grievance redressal Effective handling of complaints from marginalised communities
Mental health Better access to counselling and student support 
Hostel environment Improvements to facilities and campus living conditions
Implementation Clear deadlines for promised measures 

Committee to Review Hostel Conditions and Student Mental Health

IIT Bombay has also established a committee to examine the hostel environment and recommend ways to improve student well-being. The committee is expected to interact with students, understand their concerns and collect suggestions.

It will also consider whether changes to campus infrastructure and hostel facilities could help create a safer and more supportive environment. The review follows student demands for improvements to everyday campus life and stronger mental health support.

The institute has previously discussed other student-welfare measures, including increasing student participation in hostel-level activities and improving access to common recreational spaces.

IIT Bombay's Counsellor Recruitment Drive

Alongside the committee reviews, IIT Bombay has taken steps to expand counselling support through its Student Wellness Centre (SWC). The institute advertised temporary counsellor positions following concerns about student mental health.

The recruitment announcement included positions for student counsellors and senior counsellors, with options for full-time and part-time work.

Particulars Details
Recruiting body  Student Wellness Centre, IIT Bombay
Purpose Strengthen mental health and counselling suppor
Type of appointment Temporary or ad hoc
Work arrangement Full-time or part-time 
Senior counsellor positions Four, according to the recruitment announcement 
Applications received More than 600, as reported by the institute official
 Next step Review of applications and interviews for shortlisted candidates

The reported applications will be reviewed before shortlisted candidates are invited for interviews. The recruitment is intended to strengthen the institute's existing counselling services.

What Happens Next?

The committees are expected to examine the concerns raised by students and recommend possible changes to the SC-ST cell and hostel environment. The effectiveness of these measures will depend on the recommendations made and the steps the institute subsequently implements.

Students have called for stronger complaint-handling mechanisms, better mental health support and a more supportive campus environment. The institute's review process and counsellor recruitment are among the steps being taken in response to these concerns.

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Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Oct 29, 2026, 11:47 IST
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