IIT Bombay Forms Panel to Strengthen SC-ST Cell After Student's Death, Reviews Hostel Safety

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The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has formed a review committee to recommend measures to strengthen its Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC-ST) cell following the death of a student on campus on September 18, 2026. The institute has also set up a separate committee to examine hostel conditions and suggest ways to improve student well-being and mental health support. The decisions come after student protests over the death, during which students demanded stronger grievance redressal mechanisms, greater representation in the SC-ST cell and clear deadlines for implementing the institute's proposed measures. The student’s death, reported as an alleged suicide, also led to renewed discussions about campus safety, discrimination complaints and access to mental health support.

Also read: CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: ICAI CA Result Expected This Week at caresults.icai.org Students had demanded that the SC-ST cell be given greater authority to address complaints from students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. They also called for increased student representation so that complaints could be heard and addressed more effectively. A senior institute official said the committee would examine the changes needed to make the cell more effective. The objective is to ensure that the cell can act on complaints rather than merely exist as a formal institutional mechanism. Key Demands Raised by Students Issue Students' demand or concern SC-ST cell Greater authority to examine and act on complaints Student representation More participation by students in the cell Grievance redressal Effective handling of complaints from marginalised communities Mental health Better access to counselling and student support Hostel environment Improvements to facilities and campus living conditions Implementation Clear deadlines for promised measures

Committee to Review Hostel Conditions and Student Mental Health IIT Bombay has also established a committee to examine the hostel environment and recommend ways to improve student well-being. The committee is expected to interact with students, understand their concerns and collect suggestions. It will also consider whether changes to campus infrastructure and hostel facilities could help create a safer and more supportive environment. The review follows student demands for improvements to everyday campus life and stronger mental health support. The institute has previously discussed other student-welfare measures, including increasing student participation in hostel-level activities and improving access to common recreational spaces. IIT Bombay's Counsellor Recruitment Drive Alongside the committee reviews, IIT Bombay has taken steps to expand counselling support through its Student Wellness Centre (SWC). The institute advertised temporary counsellor positions following concerns about student mental health.

The recruitment announcement included positions for student counsellors and senior counsellors, with options for full-time and part-time work. Particulars Details Recruiting body Student Wellness Centre, IIT Bombay Purpose Strengthen mental health and counselling suppor Type of appointment Temporary or ad hoc Work arrangement Full-time or part-time Senior counsellor positions Four, according to the recruitment announcement Applications received More than 600, as reported by the institute official Next step Review of applications and interviews for shortlisted candidates The reported applications will be reviewed before shortlisted candidates are invited for interviews. The recruitment is intended to strengthen the institute's existing counselling services. What Happens Next?