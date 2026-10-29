IIM Lucknow MBA in Family Business 2027: Check Eligibility, Fees, Admission Dates

News

IIM Lucknow Admission 2027: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) has introduced a two-year MBA programme in Family Business for business owners and members of the next generation of family enterprises. The programme aims to help participants develop management, leadership and business growth skills to strengthen their family-run businesses. The first batch is scheduled to begin in July 2027. The programme will cover areas such as business strategy, finance, governance, succession planning, digital transformation and entrepreneurship. It will also include practical projects that allow participants to apply their learning to their own family businesses. According to the institute's official website, the programme fee for the 2027–29 batch is Rs 25 lakh. Eligible candidates can apply through the institute's official admission portal.

Also read: CA Foundation September 2026 Result Date LIVE: ICAI CA Result Expected This Week at caresults.icai.org Particulars Details Institute Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Programme name MBA in Family Business Course duration Two years First batch begins July 2027 Academic batch 2027–29 Total programme fee Rs 25 lakh Application process Two phases Target applicants Family-business owners and next-generation leaders Official website iiml.ac.in IIM Lucknow MBA in Family Business: Key Dates The institute is accepting applications in two phases, giving eligible candidates separate opportunities to apply. Admission event Date Phase 1 application deadline December 31, 2026 Phase 2 application deadline April 2, 2027 Programme commencement July 2027

Candidates should check the official programme website for the latest admission schedule and application instructions before submitting their forms. Who Is Eligible for the IIM Lucknow MBA in Family Business? The programme is designed specifically for people who own or are part of an established family enterprise and want to take on leadership responsibilities. It is not a general MBA programme intended primarily for candidates seeking conventional campus placements. Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements: Eligibility criteria Requirement Educational qualification Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional qualification, such as CA, CS or ICWA Class 10 marks Minimum 50% or equivalent CGPA Class 12 marks Minimum 50% or equivalent CGPA Graduation marks Minimum 50% or equivalent CGPA Work or business background Must be an owner or next-generation member of a family business Business requirement Minimum annual turnover or business investment of Rs 20 crore Entrance examination Valid GMAT/GRE score or IIM Lucknow entrance examination score

Candidates must also meet the programme's requirement of at least 15 years of formal education. Applicants should review the official eligibility conditions carefully before applying. What Is the Fee for IIM Lucknow's MBA in Family Business? The programme fee for the 2027–29 batch is Rs 25 lakh. Students may also need to pay additional charges, depending on the applicable fee components and whether they choose the optional global immersion. Fee component Amount Programme fee Rs 25,00,000 Refundable caution money Rs 10,000 Alumni membership fee Rs 10,000 Convocation fee Rs 10,000 Optional global immersion Approximately Rs 10 lakh at actual cost Alternative dissertation fee, if opting out of global immersion Rs 3 lakh Applicable taxes may be charged separately. The programme is non-residential, and hostel and mess charges are not included in the programme fee. Campus accommodation may be available separately, subject to availability and payment.

Candidates should consult the official fee schedule for payment instalments and the exact amount payable at each stage. <Cite refs={["turn657095search2"]} /> What Will Students Learn in the MBA in Family Business? The programme combines core management subjects with topics that are particularly relevant to family-owned enterprises. Course area What students will learn Business strategy Planning business growth and making long-term decisions Finance Understanding financial management and investment decisions Governance Establishing clear roles, responsibilities and decision-making processes Succession planning Preparing the next generation to take over leadership Digital transformation Using technology to improve business operations Entrepreneurship Identifying new business opportunities and developing ventures Innovation Finding ways to improve products, services and business models

A key feature is the series of six Family Business Labs. These will help participants apply classroom concepts to real business challenges. Students will also work towards a five-to-ten-year Business Transformation and Growth Plan for their family enterprise. The aim is to help them develop a practical roadmap for expansion, professional management and long-term sustainability. How to Apply for IIM Lucknow MBA in Family Business 2027? Eligible candidates can follow these steps to begin the application process: Visit the official programme website at iiml.ac.in

Read the eligibility requirements and admission schedule

Access the online application link provided by the institute

Enter the required personal, academic and family-business details

Provide the required entrance examination information and supporting documents

Submit the application according to the instructions and deadline for the selected phase