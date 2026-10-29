Himachal Pradesh Approves Hiring of 3,100 Teachers for CBSE-Affiliated Government Schools

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the engagement of 3,100 teachers for government schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to improve teaching standards and strengthen the state’s education system. The government has also announced plans to improve medical education, including a proposed hike in the stipend paid to MBBS interns and the introduction of modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in medical training. The teacher engagement decision comes under the second phase of the state’s initiative to strengthen government schools adopting the CBSE curriculum. The approved positions cover English, Mathematics and several other subjects. The selection process will be conducted through a competitive examination organised by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.

Himachal Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2026: Subject-Wise Vacancies Of the 3,100 approved positions, 600 teachers will be engaged under the scheme for professional English and Mathematics teachers. This includes 240 English teachers and 360 Mathematics teachers. The remaining 2,500 teachers will be engaged in other subjects at CBSE-affiliated government schools on a fixed monthly honorarium basis. The subject-wise distribution includes 240 teachers each for Hindi, Biology, Sanskrit, Commerce and Physical Education. The government has also approved 199 teachers each for Political Science and History, 202 for Economics, 120 each for Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science and Music, and 220 for Fine Arts. Selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 30,000. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has also been made compulsory for English and Mathematics teacher positions.

The state government said the move aims to improve the availability of subject-specific teachers and strengthen academic standards in government schools. Himachal Pradesh Considers MBBS Internship Stipend Hike In a separate development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was considering an increase in the stipend paid to MBBS interns. He shared the proposal during an interaction with students at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur. The chief minister said the government would make the necessary budgetary provisions for the proposed increase. However, the revised stipend amount and the implementation date have not yet been announced. The government is also working to improve medical education through modern technology, research and infrastructure development. The proposed measures are intended to strengthen medical institutions and provide students with better learning opportunities.