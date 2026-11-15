UPSSSC AGTA Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Revised Response Sheet PDF- Direct Link Here
The UPSSSC has released the AGTA Revised Answer Key 2026 for the Mains examination held on August 9, 2026. Candidates can download the master question paper and check revised answers after the review of objections. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,756 Agriculture Technical Assistant vacancies. Check all details here.
Key Points
- The UPSSSC AGTA Revised Answer Key 2026 has been released on upsssc.gov.in.
- The AGTA Mains exam was conducted on August 9, 2026.
- A total of 2759 Group C Agriculture Technical posts will be filled.
UPSSSC AGTA Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission or UPSSSC has released the UP Agriculture Technical Assistant which is also known as AGTA Revised Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Mains exam conducted on August 9, 2026 can download the master response sheet from the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The revised answer key has been prepared on the basis of objections received against the provisional answer key. Under this recruitment drive a total of 2759 Group C vacancies would be filled for Agriculture Technical posts.
UPSSSC AGTA Revised Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The UPSSSC has released the amended answer key on the official website. Candidates check the master set PDF to analyze the question along with the recorded response given . Candidates can check the direct link to download AGTA Revised Answer Key 2026 from the table below
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UPSSSC AGTA Revised Answer Key 2026 Link
UPSSSC AGTA Answer Key 2026: Overview
The UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant exam was held on August 9, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No 6 Exam /2026. The provisional answer key was released on August 11, 2026 . Check the important details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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UPSSSC AGTA Exam 2026
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Advertisement Number
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06-Exam/2026
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Post Name
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Agriculture Technical Assistant
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Total Vacancies
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2756
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Exam Date
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August 9, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Date
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August 11, 2026
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Answer Key Status
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Released
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
How to Download UPSSSC AGTA Group C Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the revised answer key-
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Go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage candidates will find the notice board section.
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Now click on the text that reads AGTA Main Examination 2026 Revised Answer Key.
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Click on the link to open the answer key and response sheet PDF.
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Check the answers provided in the master question paper set.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned on UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant Mains Answer Key 2026 PDF
The UPSSSC AGTA Mains Answer Key 2026 PDF contains the revised answers to questions asked in the written examination. Candidates can find the following details in the answer key PDF
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Name of the examination
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Examination date: August 9, 2026
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Master Question Paper Set Code: QS2
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Question numbers and corresponding answers
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Revised answers after reviewing objections
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Subject-wise questions related to Agriculture and General Knowledge
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Official notification regarding the revised provisional answer key
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UPSSSC official website details
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.