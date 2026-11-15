UPSSSC AGTA Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Revised Response Sheet PDF- Direct Link Here

UPSSSC AGTA Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission or UPSSSC has released the UP Agriculture Technical Assistant which is also known as AGTA Revised Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Mains exam conducted on August 9, 2026 can download the master response sheet from the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The revised answer key has been prepared on the basis of objections received against the provisional answer key. Under this recruitment drive a total of 2759 Group C vacancies would be filled for Agriculture Technical posts.

UPSSSC AGTA Revised Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The UPSSSC has released the amended answer key on the official website. Candidates check the master set PDF to analyze the question along with the recorded response given . Candidates can check the direct link to download AGTA Revised Answer Key 2026 from the table below