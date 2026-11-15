Odisha SSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 435 Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Odisha SSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2026: The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha is all set to close the online application process for Laboratory Assistant cum Storekeeper Recruitment 2026 on November 16, 2026. All the eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can complete the registration process through the official website. Through this recruitment drive a total of 435 vacancies would be filled in Government Degree Colleges and Non-Government Aided Colleges across Odisha. Candidates are advised to go through all the eligibility requirements once and then submit their forms before the deadline.

Odisha SSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application process has already commenced on October 12, 2026. Candidates can submit their forms on or before November 16, 2026 at 11:45 PM. Applications would be accepted through online mode only. Eligible candidates must visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in to complete the registration and application process. Check the direct link to apply online and the official notification pdf below.