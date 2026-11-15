Odisha SSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 435 Posts, Check Direct Link Here
Odisha SSB will close the application process for Laboratory Assistant cum Storekeeper Recruitment 2026 on November 16, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online for 435 vacancies through the official website. Check details here.
Key Points
- The online application for 435 Lab Assistant posts closes on November 16, 2026.
- Applications commenced Oct 12, 2026, and are accepted online via ssbodisha.ac.in.
- Applicants need a Bachelor's Degree and must be 21-42 years old as of Jan 1, 2026.
Odisha SSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2026: The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha is all set to close the online application process for Laboratory Assistant cum Storekeeper Recruitment 2026 on November 16, 2026. All the eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can complete the registration process through the official website. Through this recruitment drive a total of 435 vacancies would be filled in Government Degree Colleges and Non-Government Aided Colleges across Odisha. Candidates are advised to go through all the eligibility requirements once and then submit their forms before the deadline.
Odisha SSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application process has already commenced on October 12, 2026. Candidates can submit their forms on or before November 16, 2026 at 11:45 PM. Applications would be accepted through online mode only. Eligible candidates must visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in to complete the registration and application process. Check the direct link to apply online and the official notification pdf below.
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Odisha SSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2026 Link
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Odisha SSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
Odisha SSB Laboratory Assistant Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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State Selection Board, Odisha
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Department
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Higher Education Department
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Post Name
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Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper
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Advertisement Number
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04/2026
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Total Vacancies
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435
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Job Category
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Group B, Level 9
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 12, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Forms
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November 16, 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Examination
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Official Website
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ssbodisha.ac.in
Odisha SSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the Laboratory Assistant cum Storekeeper posts candidates must fulfill educational qualification, age limit and other eligibility conditions given in the official notification. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification-
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Candidates must possess a Bachelor's Degree with Honours in the respective practical subject.
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Must also have working knowledge of Odia language.
2. Age Limit- (As of January 1, 2026)
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The minimum age is 21 years
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The maximum age is 42 years.
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Age relaxation would be provided to reserved categories as per the recruitment rules.
Steps to Apply for Odisha SSB Laboratory Assistant Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete their online application:
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Visit the official website of SSB Odisha at ssbodisha.ac.in.
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On the homepage you have to open the recruitment section .
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Now click on the online application link for Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper posts.
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Complete the registration process using the required details.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload the required photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Review all the details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and save the application form for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.