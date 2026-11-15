Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Check Course Fees, Student Reviews, Placements & Career Scope
Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: IIMs offer two-year Blended and Online Executive MBA programs for working professionals with two to five years of experience, rather than distance MBAs for freshers. With 2026–27 fees ranging from ₹8 lakh to ₹32 lakh, these weekend hybrid programs combine virtual classes and campus immersions, unlocking strong mid-career salary growth.
Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: While traditional colleges and universities accept recent graduates, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) do not enroll candidates for “distance” MBAs without any prior experience; rather, they provide tough two-year Blended and Online Executive MBAs meant exclusively for professionals. The overall cost of fees for 2026–27 academic year ranges between ₹8.00 lakhs at newer campuses such as IIM Sirmaur to ₹20.00 lakhs at the prestigious Blended Post Graduate Programme of IIM Ahmedabad.
This program has been formulated to reduce the cost of missing out on an income source while studying. These blended programs feature interactive virtual lectures on weekends along with campus immersion sessions. To join the MBA/Executive MBA program, one needs a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks along with at least two to three years of managerial/professional experience after graduation in addition to valid CAT, GMAT, GRE, or institute’s aptitude test scores. The candidate is granted MBA or Executive MBA degree under the IIM Act.
Also Read:Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs.
Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Colleges List
India's top Indian Institutes of Management like IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Lucknow, Indore, Kozhikode, and Mumbai along with Udaipur, Ranchi, Kashipur, and Bodh Gaya provide exclusive Online, Hybrid, and Executive MBA courses including EPGP, PGPEX, iMBA, and Executive MBA Analytics, which allows professionals in India to acquire renowned management degrees.
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Institute
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City
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Online Program Name
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Ahmedabad
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Online MBA
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Bangalore
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EPGP (Hybrid/Modular)
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Kolkata
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PGPEX
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Lucknow
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iMBA (Weekend Delivery)
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Indore
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EPGP / EPM MMS
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Kozhikode
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EPGM / Global MBA
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Mumbai
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Online Executive MBA
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Udaipur
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Online EMBA
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Ranchi
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Online Executive MBA
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Kashipur
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Executive MBA Analytics
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Bodh Gaya
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Executive MBA
Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Fees
Fees for executive and online MBA courses at some of the best IIMs fall in the bracket of ₹12 to ₹32 lakhs. Courses such as EPGP at IIM Bangalore (₹28-32 lakhs) and PGPEX at IIM Calcutta (₹28-30 lakhs) constitute the higher end, whereas IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, and IIM Lucknow offer at ₹18 to ₹22 lakhs.
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Institute
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Program
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Total Course Fee (Approx)
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EPGP
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INR 28,00,000 to INR 32,00,000
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IIM Calcutta
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PGPEX
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INR 28,00,000 to INR 30,00,000
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Online MBA
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INR 20,00,000
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EPGP
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INR 20,00,000 to INR 22,00,000
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iMBA
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INR 18,00,000 to INR 20,00,000
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Online EMBA
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INR 15,00,000 to INR 16,00,000
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Online EMBA
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INR 14,20,800
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IIM Ranchi
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Online EMBA
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INR 12,50,000 to INR 12,70,000
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IIM Kozhikode
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EPGM
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INR 12,00,000 to INR 15,00,000
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IIM Bodh Gaya
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Executive MBA
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INR 10,00,000
Also Read:Top MBA Colleges in Noida 2026
Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Salary Comparison
Executive MBAs from reputed IIMs provide a healthy increase in salary for the professionals. Alumni of IIM Calcutta gain an increment in salary from ₹18–28 LPA to ₹32–50 LPA, whereas alumni of IIM Indore, Kozhikode, and Lucknow have salary increments of ₹18–40 LPA.
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Institute
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Average Salary Before MBA
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Average Salary After MBA
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IIM Calcutta
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INR 18.00 to INR 28.00 Lakhs
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INR 32.00 to INR 50.00 Lakhs
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IIM Indore
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INR 15.00 to INR 22.00 Lakhs
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INR 25.00 to INR 40.00 Lakhs
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IIM Kozhikode
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INR 12.00 to INR 22.00 Lakhs
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INR 22.00 to INR 38.00 Lakhs
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IIM Lucknow
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INR 8.00 to INR 18.00 Lakhs
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INR 18.00 to INR 32.00 Lakhs
Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Online MBA Requirements
An admission to the Online MBA Program in IIM needs the candidate to have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks and three to five years of experience in a full-time job after their graduation, without considering any internships. The candidates need to have a valid score in CAT/GMAT/GRE or have taken specific institute exams like IAT/EMAT/IAAT.
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Criteria
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Requirement
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Academic Marks
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Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks (relaxations apply for reserved categories).
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Work Experience
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Strictly 3 to 5 years of full-time work experience. Internships do not count.
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Entrance Exam
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Valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE score. If unavailable, students must clear the specific IIM's own admission test (like IAT, EMAT, or IAAT).
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Final Selection
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Based on a Personal Interview, work profile, and Statement of Purpose.
Also Read:Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs
Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores in India
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.