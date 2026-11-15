Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Check Course Fees, Student Reviews, Placements & Career Scope

Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: While traditional colleges and universities accept recent graduates, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) do not enroll candidates for “distance” MBAs without any prior experience; rather, they provide tough two-year Blended and Online Executive MBAs meant exclusively for professionals. The overall cost of fees for 2026–27 academic year ranges between ₹8.00 lakhs at newer campuses such as IIM Sirmaur to ₹20.00 lakhs at the prestigious Blended Post Graduate Programme of IIM Ahmedabad.

This program has been formulated to reduce the cost of missing out on an income source while studying. These blended programs feature interactive virtual lectures on weekends along with campus immersion sessions. To join the MBA/Executive MBA program, one needs a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks along with at least two to three years of managerial/professional experience after graduation in addition to valid CAT, GMAT, GRE, or institute’s aptitude test scores. The candidate is granted MBA or Executive MBA degree under the IIM Act.