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Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Check Course Fees, Student Reviews, Placements & Career Scope

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 16:09 IST

Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: IIMs offer two-year Blended and Online Executive MBA programs for working professionals with two to five years of experience, rather than distance MBAs for freshers. With 2026–27 fees ranging from ₹8 lakh to ₹32 lakh, these weekend hybrid programs combine virtual classes and campus immersions, unlocking strong mid-career salary growth.

Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Check Course Fees, Student Reviews, Placements & Career Scope
Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Check Course Fees, Student Reviews, Placements & Career Scope

Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: While traditional colleges and universities accept recent graduates, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) do not enroll candidates for “distance” MBAs without any prior experience; rather, they provide tough two-year Blended and Online Executive MBAs meant exclusively for professionals. The overall cost of fees for 2026–27 academic year ranges between ₹8.00 lakhs at newer campuses such as IIM Sirmaur to ₹20.00 lakhs at the prestigious Blended Post Graduate Programme of IIM Ahmedabad. 

This program has been formulated to reduce the cost of missing out on an income source while studying. These blended programs feature interactive virtual lectures on weekends along with campus immersion sessions.   To join the MBA/Executive MBA program, one needs a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks along with at least two to three years of managerial/professional experience after graduation in addition to valid CAT, GMAT, GRE, or institute’s aptitude test scores. The candidate is granted MBA or Executive MBA degree under the IIM Act.

Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor 2026-27

Also Read:Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs.

Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Colleges List

India's top Indian Institutes of Management like IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Lucknow, Indore, Kozhikode, and Mumbai along with Udaipur, Ranchi, Kashipur, and Bodh Gaya provide exclusive Online, Hybrid, and Executive MBA courses including EPGP, PGPEX, iMBA, and Executive MBA Analytics, which allows professionals in India to acquire renowned management degrees.

Institute

City

Online Program Name

IIM Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

Online MBA

IIM Bangalore

Bangalore

EPGP (Hybrid/Modular)

IIM Calcutta

Kolkata

PGPEX

IIM Lucknow

Lucknow

iMBA (Weekend Delivery)

IIM Indore

Indore

EPGP / EPM MMS

IIM Kozhikode

Kozhikode

EPGM / Global MBA

IIM Mumbai

Mumbai

Online Executive MBA

IIM Udaipur

Udaipur

Online EMBA

IIM Ranchi

Ranchi

Online Executive MBA

IIM Kashipur

Kashipur

Executive MBA Analytics

IIM Bodh Gaya

Bodh Gaya

Executive MBA

Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Fees 

Fees for executive and online MBA courses at some of the best IIMs fall in the bracket of ₹12 to ₹32 lakhs. Courses such as EPGP at IIM Bangalore (₹28-32 lakhs) and PGPEX at IIM Calcutta (₹28-30 lakhs) constitute the higher end, whereas IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, and IIM Lucknow offer at ₹18 to ₹22 lakhs.

Institute

Program

Total Course Fee (Approx)

IIM Bangalore

EPGP

INR 28,00,000 to INR 32,00,000

IIM Calcutta

PGPEX

INR 28,00,000 to INR 30,00,000

IIM Ahmedabad

Online MBA

INR 20,00,000

IIM Indore

EPGP

INR 20,00,000 to INR 22,00,000

IIM Lucknow

iMBA

INR 18,00,000 to INR 20,00,000

IIM Mumbai

Online EMBA

INR 15,00,000 to INR 16,00,000

IIM Udaipur

Online EMBA

INR 14,20,800

IIM Ranchi

Online EMBA

INR 12,50,000 to INR 12,70,000

IIM Kozhikode

EPGM

INR 12,00,000 to INR 15,00,000

IIM Bodh Gaya

Executive MBA

INR 10,00,000

Also Read:Top MBA Colleges in Noida 2026

Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Salary Comparison

Executive MBAs from reputed IIMs provide a healthy increase in salary for the professionals. Alumni of IIM Calcutta gain an increment in salary from ₹18–28 LPA to ₹32–50 LPA, whereas alumni of IIM Indore, Kozhikode, and Lucknow have salary increments of ₹18–40 LPA.

Institute

Average Salary Before MBA

Average Salary After MBA

IIM Calcutta

INR 18.00 to INR 28.00 Lakhs

INR 32.00 to INR 50.00 Lakhs

IIM Indore

INR 15.00 to INR 22.00 Lakhs

INR 25.00 to INR 40.00 Lakhs

IIM Kozhikode

INR 12.00 to INR 22.00 Lakhs

INR 22.00 to INR 38.00 Lakhs

IIM Lucknow

INR 8.00 to INR 18.00 Lakhs

INR 18.00 to INR 32.00 Lakhs

Online MBA from IIMs 2026-27: Online MBA Requirements 

An admission to the Online MBA Program in IIM needs the candidate to have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks and three to five years of experience in a full-time job after their graduation, without considering any internships. The candidates need to have a valid score in CAT/GMAT/GRE or have taken specific institute exams like IAT/EMAT/IAAT.

Criteria

Requirement

Academic Marks

Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks (relaxations apply for reserved categories).

Work Experience

Strictly 3 to 5 years of full-time work experience. Internships do not count.

Entrance Exam

Valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE score. If unavailable, students must clear the specific IIM's own admission test (like IAT, EMAT, or IAAT).

Final Selection

Based on a Personal Interview, work profile, and Statement of Purpose.

Also Read:Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs

Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores in India

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Nov 15, 2026, 16:09 IST
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