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UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Released: Check Direct Link to Download Revised Response Sheet PDF Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 17:09 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has officially released the ASO and ARO Mains Exam Revised Answer Key on the official website. Candidates can download the master set PDF and check the revised answers.

UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Released: Check Direct Link to Download Revised Response Sheet PDF Here
UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Released: Check Direct Link to Download Revised Response Sheet PDF Here

Key Points

  • UPSSSC ASO & ARO Revised Answer Key 2026 released on November 15, 2026.
  • The Mains exam was conducted on July 26, 2026, to fill 1565 ASO/ARO vacancies.
  • The revised key was issued after analyzing objections to the provisional key.

UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the UP ASO Revised Answer Key 2026 today November 15, 2026 on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have participated in the Mains exam that was held on July 26, 2026 can now download the master response sheet. The revised answer key has been made after analyzing the objections received against the provisional answer key. Through this recruitment drive a total of a total of 1565 vacancies would be filled in the UP Govt Departments.

UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The UPSSSC has issued the revised answer key on the official portal. Candidates can access and download  the master set PDF and match the correct answers along with the correct response given. Candidates can check the direct link to download UPSSSC Assistant Statistics Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) Revised Answer Key 2026 in the table below.

UPSSSC ASO Revised Answer Key 2026 Link

    Click Here

UPSSSC ASO Revised Answer Key 2026: Overview

The UPSSSC ASO & ARO was conducted on July 26, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No 5 Exam /2026.The provisional answer key was released on July 27, 2026 . Check the important details below.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Exam Name

UPSSSC ASO & ARO Exam 2026 

Advertisement Number

05-Exam/2026

Post Name

Assistant Statistics Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) 

Total Vacancies

1565

Exam Date

July 26, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Date

July 27, 2026

Answer Key Status

Released

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

How to Download UP ASO Answer Key 2026 

Candidates can follow the steps elucidated below to download the revised answer key-

  • Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

  • The homepage will open where candidates have to open the Notice Board section.

  • Now click on the text titled ASO & ARO Main Examination 2026 Revised Answer Key.

  • Click on the link to open the answer key PDF.

  • Check the answers given in the master question paper set.

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

UPSSSC ASO Mains Answer Key 2026: What’s Next?

After the release of  the revised answer key the UPSSSC will release the ASO & ARO exam result. The commission will prepare the result based on the revised answer key. For more details candidates must visit the official website regularly.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Nov 15, 2026, 17:09 IST
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