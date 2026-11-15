UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Released: Check Direct Link to Download Revised Response Sheet PDF Here
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has officially released the ASO and ARO Mains Exam Revised Answer Key on the official website. Candidates can download the master set PDF and check the revised answers.
Key Points
- UPSSSC ASO & ARO Revised Answer Key 2026 released on November 15, 2026.
- The Mains exam was conducted on July 26, 2026, to fill 1565 ASO/ARO vacancies.
- The revised key was issued after analyzing objections to the provisional key.
UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the UP ASO Revised Answer Key 2026 today November 15, 2026 on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have participated in the Mains exam that was held on July 26, 2026 can now download the master response sheet. The revised answer key has been made after analyzing the objections received against the provisional answer key. Through this recruitment drive a total of a total of 1565 vacancies would be filled in the UP Govt Departments.
UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The UPSSSC has issued the revised answer key on the official portal. Candidates can access and download the master set PDF and match the correct answers along with the correct response given. Candidates can check the direct link to download UPSSSC Assistant Statistics Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) Revised Answer Key 2026 in the table below.
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UPSSSC ASO Revised Answer Key 2026 Link
UPSSSC ASO Revised Answer Key 2026: Overview
The UPSSSC ASO & ARO was conducted on July 26, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No 5 Exam /2026.The provisional answer key was released on July 27, 2026 . Check the important details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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UPSSSC ASO & ARO Exam 2026
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Advertisement Number
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05-Exam/2026
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Post Name
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Assistant Statistics Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO)
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Total Vacancies
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1565
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Exam Date
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July 26, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Date
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July 27, 2026
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Answer Key Status
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Released
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
How to Download UP ASO Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the steps elucidated below to download the revised answer key-
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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The homepage will open where candidates have to open the Notice Board section.
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Now click on the text titled ASO & ARO Main Examination 2026 Revised Answer Key.
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Click on the link to open the answer key PDF.
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Check the answers given in the master question paper set.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
UPSSSC ASO Mains Answer Key 2026: What’s Next?
After the release of the revised answer key the UPSSSC will release the ASO & ARO exam result. The commission will prepare the result based on the revised answer key. For more details candidates must visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.