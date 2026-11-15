UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Released: Check Direct Link to Download Revised Response Sheet PDF Here

UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the UP ASO Revised Answer Key 2026 today November 15, 2026 on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have participated in the Mains exam that was held on July 26, 2026 can now download the master response sheet. The revised answer key has been made after analyzing the objections received against the provisional answer key. Through this recruitment drive a total of a total of 1565 vacancies would be filled in the UP Govt Departments.

UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The UPSSSC has issued the revised answer key on the official portal. Candidates can access and download the master set PDF and match the correct answers along with the correct response given. Candidates can check the direct link to download UPSSSC Assistant Statistics Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) Revised Answer Key 2026 in the table below.