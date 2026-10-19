YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Biography: Early Life, Education, Political Career and Achievements

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a well-known Indian politician from the state of Andhra Pradesh. Recently, Jagan Mohan Reddy met the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer, regarding the ongoing Urban local election process, and he requested the Governor to ensure free & fair elections, and for this he deployed for the Central Force & CCTV surveillance during the election period. Currently, Jagan Mohan Reddy is raising this concern regarding the election of urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh. According to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Andhra Pradesh, “The State Election Commissioner has issued notification to conduct Elections to (13) Municipal Corporations and (87) Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats in the State. As per the Notification the poll is scheduled on 28.10.2026 and counting of votes on 30.10.2026.”

In this article, let's understand YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's biography, his early life, education, political career, and major achievements. Who is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy? YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a well-known politician of Andhra Pradesh, who is also the founder and president of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Currently, he is the MLA for the Pulivendula constituency in YSR Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh. He served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2019 to 2024, when his party won a big victory in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. During his CM tenure of Andhra Pradesh, his party introduced many social welfare schemes for students, women, farmers and other sections of society. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Biography: Overview Aspects Detail Full Name Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy Popular Name YS Jagan Date of Birth 21 December 1972 Birthplace Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh Father Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy Mother Y. S. Vijayamma Education Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) Profession Politician and businessman Political Party YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Party Role President of YSRCP Former Position Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Tenure 30 May 2019 to June 2024 Current Constituency Pulivendula State Andhra Pradesh

Early Life, Education and Family Jagan Mohan Reddy was born on 21 December 1972 in Pulivendula district of Andhra Pradesh, and he has a very strong political background. His father, Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, was a senior Congress leader and served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. His mother, Y. S. Vijayamma, was also involved in politics. He completed his schooling in Begumpet, Hyderabad, and did his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Pragati Maha Vidyalaya, affiliated with Osmania University, Hyderabad, in 1994. Political Career of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entered politics in 2009 as an active politician, and in the same year, he contested the Lok Sabha election from the Kadapa constituency in Andhra Pradesh and won as a Congress candidate. Formation of YSR Congress Party

In 2011, Jagan Mohan Reddy founded the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, which is popularly known as the YSR Congress Party. 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections In the 2014 Assembly elections, the YSR Congress Party became the main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh. However, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by N. Chandrababu Naidu, formed the government. Jagan continued to lead his party as the opposition leader and prepared for the next Assembly election. 2019 Election Victory The 2019 Assembly election was a major turning point in Jagan's political career. The YSR Congress Party won 151 out of 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The party also won 22 of the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats. This strong performance helped Jagan form the state government. On 30 May 2019, he took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/4D0FargxXl — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 30, 2019 Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (2019–2024) As Chief Minister, Jagan's government introduced various welfare programmes for people in different sections of society. Some of the major schemes associated with his government were: YSR Rythu Bharosa: Financial support for eligible farmers.

Amma Vodi: Financial assistance to eligible mothers to support their children's education.

YSR Aarogyasri: A health scheme that provided eligible families with access to medical treatment.

YSR Cheyutha: Financial assistance for eligible women from specified communities.

YSR Asara: A scheme aimed at helping eligible women's self-help groups with their loan burden.

Housing programmes: Support for eligible families to obtain houses and house sites.