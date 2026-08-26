Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates

Rajasthan School Holidays: Students in Rajasthan can look forward to many school holidays in September 2026 due to festivals and scheduled government holidays. With the monsoon still active in parts of the state, students and parents are also keeping an eye on possible school holidays due to heavy rain, flooding and weather-related disruptions. According to the Rajasthan government holiday calendar, September 2026 includes holidays for Janmashtami, Ramdev Jayanti, Teja Dashmi and Khejarli Martyrs' Day, along with restricted and optional holidays. The official Rajasthan ShalaDarpan portal also provides the state government calendar for schools. However, rain-related school holidays cannot be predicted for the entire month in advance. Such closures are generally announced by district administrations when weather conditions create a safety risk. Therefore, students should check district-level orders during periods of heavy rainfall.

Rajasthan School Holiday List September 2026 Students can check the important September holidays below: Date Day Holiday Holiday Type September 3, 2026 Thursday Thadri Optional Holiday September 4, 2026 Friday Shri Krishna Janmashtami Gazetted Holiday September 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Restricted Holiday September 16, 2026 Wednesday Samvatsari Optional Holiday September 21, 2026 Monday Ramdev Jayanti, Teja Dashmi & Khejarli Martyrs' Day Gazetted Holiday September 25, 2026 Friday Anant Chaturdashi Restricted Holiday NOTE: The Rajasthan government calendar lists six notified holidays in September, although not all categories necessarily mean a compulsory school closure for every institution. September 4: Janmashtami Holiday

Shri Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on Friday, September 4, 2026. It is listed as a gazetted holiday in the Rajasthan government calendar. Since September 4 falls on a Friday, students may get an extended break when the holiday is combined with the weekend, depending on their school's Saturday schedule. September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Monday, September 14, 2026. The Rajasthan government calendar lists it as a restricted holiday. Whether schools remain closed on this date may depend on the applicable school calendar and local institutional rules. Students should therefore confirm the holiday with their respective schools rather than assuming that every school will remain closed. September 21: Ramdev Jayanti, Teja Dashmi and Khejarli Martyrs' Day One of the major September holidays in Rajasthan will fall on Monday, September 21. The date marks Ramdev Jayanti, Teja Dashmi and Khejarli Martyrs' Day and is listed as a gazetted holiday. This Monday holiday will provide students with a potential long weekend when combined with Saturday and Sunday.