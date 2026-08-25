School Holidays in September 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates

School Holidays in September 2026: September is set to bring a mix of festival holidays, regional observances and regular weekend breaks for school students all overIndia. From Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi to Onam-related holidays and regional festivals, several states are expected to have school holidays during the month. However, school holiday dates are not uniform across India. State education departments, district administrations and individual schools follow their respective academic calendars, meaning a holiday observed in one state may be a working day in another. According to the 2026 holiday calendars, Janmashtami falls on September 4, while Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on September 14. Also Check: School Holiday on August 26, 2026 September 2026 School Holidays: At a Glance Date Day Festival/Occasion States/Regions Where Holiday May Apply September 4, 2026 Friday Janmashtami Several states, depending on school calendar September 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi Maharashtra and several other states September 17, 2026 Thursday Vishwakarma Puja/Day Selected states and institutions September 21, 2026 Monday Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Kerala, selected institutions September 27, 2026 Sunday Regular weekly holiday All states September 28, 2026 Monday Regional/local holiday in some areas Depends on state/school calendar

Note: The dates above are based on published 2026 government and institutional holiday calendars. School-specific calendars may include additional local holidays or substitute holidays. School Holidays in September 2026: Janmashtami on September 4 One of the first major festival holidays in September will be Janmashtami, which falls on Friday, September 4, 2026. The festival is observed across several parts of India and is commonly included in school holiday calendars. However, the actual school closure depends on the state and the institution's academic calendar. Students in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and several northern and central states should check their respective school calendars for confirmation. Maharashtra School Holidays September 2026: Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14

Maharashtra is expected to see one of the most important school holiday periods in September because of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Monday, September 14, 2026. The festival is particularly significant in Maharashtra, where schools and educational institutions commonly observe a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Students in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane and other Maharashtra districts should check their school calendars for any additional holidays around the festival. The festival can also result in local holidays in other states where Ganesh Chaturthi is widely observed. Goa School Holidays in September 2026 Goa may also observe a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi, given the festival's strong cultural significance in the state. Students should check the state education department's calendar and individual school notices for confirmation of any additional holidays surrounding September 14.

Karnataka School Holidays in September 2026 Schools in Karnataka may observe holidays for major regional and religious occasions during September. Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated in Karnataka, and September 14 may therefore be a school holiday for many institutions. However, the exact schedule can differ between government, aided and private schools. Kerala School Holidays in September 2026 Kerala's school calendar can differ considerably from calendars followed in northern and western states. While the major Onam celebrations and holidays begin in late August, some related observances can extend into the early part of the academic calendar. The 2026 central holiday list includes several Kerala-specific observances, including Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi on September 21. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana School Holidays in September 2026

Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will have their respective state academic calendars. Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami may result in holidays at some schools, while other institutions may follow different schedules. Parents and students should check their school's official holiday list before making plans. West Bengal School Holidays in September 2026 For West Bengal, September is generally a relatively important month for religious and regional observances, although the larger Puja break comes later in October this year. The 2026 central holiday calendar lists Janmashtami on September 4 and Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14 as observances. However, these dates should not automatically be treated as statewide school holidays. Schools in Kolkata, Siliguri, Howrah, Darjeeling and other districts will follow the applicable state and institutional calendars.