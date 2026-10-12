AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: The results were announced on 1st October 2026 for NEET UG 2026 by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) where on All India Quota the seats for admission at AIIMS Nagpur opened at 602 and closed at 715 for general category. Round 3 is the last major round for seat allocation as the 4th round is only done for the left over seats.

AIIMS Nagpur is the Institute of National Importance (INI). The analysis shows that all the categories saw tightening across the rounds except the SC category which saw relaxation of 810 ranks from round 1 to round 3. Candidates can check the detailed analysis and rank movements below.

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Check | NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check AIIMS Round-Wise Rank Analysis