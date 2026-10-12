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AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 18:00 IST

Check round 3 opening and closing rank for admission in MBBS Course at AIIMS Nagpur where ranks opened at 602 and closed at 715 for general category. Previous round rankings and detailed rank movement analysis with trends is also provided where the general category saw steady tightening across all the rounds. Candidates can check the detailed analysis below.

AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: The results were announced on 1st October 2026 for NEET UG 2026 by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) where on All India Quota the seats for admission at AIIMS Nagpur opened at 602 and closed at 715 for general category. Round 3 is the last major round for seat allocation as the 4th round is only done for the left over seats.

AIIMS Nagpur is the Institute of National Importance (INI). The analysis shows that all the categories saw tightening across the rounds except the SC category which saw relaxation of 810 ranks from round 1 to round 3. Candidates can check the detailed analysis and rank movements below.

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Check | NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check AIIMS Round-Wise Rank Analysis

AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Rank

The round 3 ranks opened at 602 and closed at 715 for general category for admission at AIIMS Nagpur. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

602

715

OBC

1108

1222

EWS

1284

1810

SC

9170

9170

ST

10653

12764

AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening & Closing Ranks

The round 2 ranks opened at 559 and closed at 783 for the general category. For OBC category ranks opened at 1096 and closed at 1347. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

559

783

OBC

1096

1347

EWS

1187

1810

SC

5033

8161

ST

10653

12764

AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Previous Round Closing Ranks

AIIMS Nagpur has not seen much major rank movements across closing ranks of all the rounds. Candidates can find the detailed list below.

Category

R1 Closing

R2 Closing

R3 Closing

General

792

783

715

OBC

1350

1347

1222

EWS

1839

1810

1810

SC

8360

8161

9170

ST

13431

12764

12764

AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement Analysis

The detailed analysis shows that there has been tightening across almost all categories where the general category saw overall movement of 77 ranks from round 1 to round 3 which concludes it in steady tightening and the OBC category also showed moderate tightening with 128 rank movement. Candidates can check the detailed list below. 

Category

R1→R2

R2→R3

R1→R3

Trend

General

-9

-68

-77

Steady Tightening

OBC

-3

-125

-128

Moderate Tightening

EWS

-29

0

-29

Minor Tightening

SC

-199

1009

810

Net Relaxation

ST

-667

0

-667

Rank Tightening

AIIMS Nagpur: Overview

Candidates can check out the college overview for the essential details of the institute.

Parameter

Details / Specifications

Target Undergraduate Course

MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)

Year of Establishment

2018 (Established under Phase-IV of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana)

Institution Status

Institute of National Importance (INI) (Autonomous statutory body under MoHFW, Govt. of India)

Campus Location & Size

MIHAN, Nagpur, Maharashtra (~150-acre eco-friendly campus)

Number of Courses via NEET-UG

1 Course (MBBS)

Total MBBS Seat Intake

125 Seats

Admission Entrance Exam

NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate)

Conducting / Counselling Body

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Seat Allocation Quota

100% Open Seat Quota / All India Quota (No State Domicile Reservation applies for AIIMS)

Course Duration

5.5 Years (4.5 Years Academic Study + 1 Year Compulsory Rotatory Internship)

Basic Eligibility Criteria

• Must qualify NEET-UG 

• Passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology & English 

• Minimum aggregate score: 60% for UR/OBC/EWS and 50% for SC/ST/PwD 

• Minimum age: 17 Years by Dec 31 of admission year

Approximate MBBS Fee Structure

₹5,856 (Total fee for full 5.5-year duration, including tuition, hostel fee, and security deposit)

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 18:00 IST
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