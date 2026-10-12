AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Check round 3 opening and closing rank for admission in MBBS Course at AIIMS Nagpur where ranks opened at 602 and closed at 715 for general category. Previous round rankings and detailed rank movement analysis with trends is also provided where the general category saw steady tightening across all the rounds. Candidates can check the detailed analysis below.
AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: The results were announced on 1st October 2026 for NEET UG 2026 by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) where on All India Quota the seats for admission at AIIMS Nagpur opened at 602 and closed at 715 for general category. Round 3 is the last major round for seat allocation as the 4th round is only done for the left over seats.
AIIMS Nagpur is the Institute of National Importance (INI). The analysis shows that all the categories saw tightening across the rounds except the SC category which saw relaxation of 810 ranks from round 1 to round 3. Candidates can check the detailed analysis and rank movements below.
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Check | NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check AIIMS Round-Wise Rank Analysis
AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Rank
The round 3 ranks opened at 602 and closed at 715 for general category for admission at AIIMS Nagpur. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
602
|
715
|
OBC
|
1108
|
1222
|
EWS
|
1284
|
1810
|
SC
|
9170
|
9170
|
ST
|
10653
|
12764
AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening & Closing Ranks
The round 2 ranks opened at 559 and closed at 783 for the general category. For OBC category ranks opened at 1096 and closed at 1347. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
559
|
783
|
OBC
|
1096
|
1347
|
EWS
|
1187
|
1810
|
SC
|
5033
|
8161
|
ST
|
10653
|
12764
AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Previous Round Closing Ranks
AIIMS Nagpur has not seen much major rank movements across closing ranks of all the rounds. Candidates can find the detailed list below.
|
Category
|
R1 Closing
|
R2 Closing
|
R3 Closing
|
General
|
792
|
783
|
715
|
OBC
|
1350
|
1347
|
1222
|
EWS
|
1839
|
1810
|
1810
|
SC
|
8360
|
8161
|
9170
|
ST
|
13431
|
12764
|
12764
AIIMS Nagpur Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement Analysis
The detailed analysis shows that there has been tightening across almost all categories where the general category saw overall movement of 77 ranks from round 1 to round 3 which concludes it in steady tightening and the OBC category also showed moderate tightening with 128 rank movement. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Category
|
R1→R2
|
R2→R3
|
R1→R3
|
Trend
|
General
|
-9
|
-68
|
-77
|
Steady Tightening
|
OBC
|
-3
|
-125
|
-128
|
Moderate Tightening
|
EWS
|
-29
|
0
|
-29
|
Minor Tightening
|
SC
|
-199
|
1009
|
810
|
Net Relaxation
|
ST
|
-667
|
0
|
-667
|
Rank Tightening
AIIMS Nagpur: Overview
Candidates can check out the college overview for the essential details of the institute.
|
Parameter
|
Details / Specifications
|
Target Undergraduate Course
|
MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)
|
Year of Establishment
|
2018 (Established under Phase-IV of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana)
|
Institution Status
|
Institute of National Importance (INI) (Autonomous statutory body under MoHFW, Govt. of India)
|
Campus Location & Size
|
MIHAN, Nagpur, Maharashtra (~150-acre eco-friendly campus)
|
Number of Courses via NEET-UG
|
1 Course (MBBS)
|
Total MBBS Seat Intake
|
125 Seats
|
Admission Entrance Exam
|
NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate)
|
Conducting / Counselling Body
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Seat Allocation Quota
|
100% Open Seat Quota / All India Quota (No State Domicile Reservation applies for AIIMS)
|
Course Duration
|
5.5 Years (4.5 Years Academic Study + 1 Year Compulsory Rotatory Internship)
|
Basic Eligibility Criteria
|
• Must qualify NEET-UG
• Passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology & English
• Minimum aggregate score: 60% for UR/OBC/EWS and 50% for SC/ST/PwD
• Minimum age: 17 Years by Dec 31 of admission year
|
Approximate MBBS Fee Structure
|
₹5,856 (Total fee for full 5.5-year duration, including tuition, hostel fee, and security deposit)
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.