School Holiday Tomorrow, August 26, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 26, 2026: Check state-wise school closure updates amid heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Northeast and other rain-affected states.

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 26, 2026: Heavy monsoon rainfall continues to disrupt manyl parts of India, with Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and several Northeast states witnessing rain-related concerns. With heavy showers leading to waterlogging, flooding, traffic disruptions and difficult road conditions, students and parents are now waiting for school holiday announcements for Wednesday, August 26. There is no rain-related school holiday announcement at present. School holidays due to adverse weather are generally decided by the concerned state government, district administration or individual school depending on local conditions. School Holiday Tomorrow: Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad Delhi-NCR is one of the major regions to watch on August 26. Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have experienced rain and thunderstorms, while several areas have reported waterlogging and traffic disruption. The IMD has also warned of continued rainfall activity in the region.

In Gurugram, the situation has been particularly serious. Following heavy rainfall and waterlogging, the district administration advised offices and educational institutions to adopt work-from-home/online arrangements on August 25. Schools were specifically advised to conduct classes online amid the prevailing weather conditions. For August 26, parents and students in Gurugram should wait for a fresh advisory from the district administration or their respective schools. Haryana School Holiday: Gurugram and Faridabad Remain Key Areas to Watch Haryana is another state where rain-related school updates are important, particularly in the Gurugram-Faridabad belt. Gurugram has already faced severe waterlogging and traffic congestion following intense rainfall. Since the administration has already shifted schools to online classes for August 25, any continuation of the arrangement for August 26 will depend on weather and road conditions.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday: Noida, Ghaziabad and Western UP Rainfall and thunderstorms are also affecting parts of Uttar Pradesh. Noida and Ghaziabad, being part of the Delhi-NCR region, are particularly important for students and parents to monitor. The latest weather forecast indicates rainfall activity across Uttar Pradesh, with western Uttar Pradesh among the areas likely to receive heavy rain. At present, there is no blanket announcement for schools across Uttar Pradesh to remain closed on August 26. District administrations may take separate decisions if local conditions become unsafe. Odisha School Holiday: Flood-Affected Districts Under Watch Odisha remains one of the most severely rain-affected states. Heavy rainfall and flooding have already resulted in school closures in some districts.

On August 25, all schools in Nabarangpur district were closed, while 89 vulnerable schools in Bhadrak were also ordered to remain shut amid heavy rain and flood concerns. For August 26, students in flood-affected districts should closely monitor announcements from the district administration and education authorities. West Bengal School Holiday: Kolkata, South Bengal and North Bengal Updates On August 25, heavy rain was forecast in several districts, including Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas. Parts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, are also expected to receive heavy rainfall. Kolkata and surrounding districts may also experience periods of rain and waterlogging. However, there is currently no statewide school closure announcement for August 26. Students should check district-specific or school-level notices.

Bihar School Holiday: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alerts Bihar is among the eastern states experiencing continued monsoon activity. The latest forecasts indicate rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of the state. However, no statewide rain-related school holiday has been announced for August 26 at present. District administrations may announce closures if heavy rainfall, flooding or waterlogging creates a safety concern. Jharkhand School Holiday: Rainfall May Disrupt Schools in Vulnerable Areas Jharkhand is also under the influence of active monsoon conditions, with rain and thunderstorms expected in several areas. While there is no confirmed statewide closure for August 26, schools in districts facing heavy rainfall, waterlogging or road disruption may receive local instructions. Students in Ranchi and other rain-affected districts should check official school communications before travelling.

Sikkim and Northeast India: Heavy Rain and Landslide Risks The Northeast remains another major rain-affected region, with heavy rainfall forecast in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and neighbouring states. The IMD's broader forecast indicates continued rainfall activity across the Northeast through the week. In Sikkim, heavy rain can also create risks of landslides and road disruption, particularly in hilly areas. Schools may therefore be closed locally if transportation becomes unsafe. Uttarakhand School Holiday: Heavy Rain and Landslide Concerns Rainfall can disrupt roads and transportation in many districts. While there is no state-wide holiday confirmed for August 26, district administrations may announce school holidays depending on local weather conditions. Parents should check official district notices, especially in areas where roads have been affected by rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday: Rain and Road Conditions Under Watch Himachal Pradesh is another state where heavy rainfall can quickly affect school transportation because of landslides, blocked roads and poor visibility. No statewide school closure has been confirmed for August 26 at present. However, students in vulnerable districts should follow local administration and school advisories. Maharashtra School Holiday: Mumbai, Konkan and Other Rain-Affected Areas Maharashtra is also expected to see rainfall activity during the current monsoon spell. The IMD's broader forecast indicates continued rainfall over parts of western and central India through the week. Students in Mumbai, Konkan and other areas receiving intense rainfall should check individual school notifications for any local closure.

Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Southern States Under Rain Watch Rainfall activity is also expected across parts of southern India, including Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The broader IMD forecast indicates continued rain and thunderstorms across several southern regions. Schools in these states are generally expected to follow their regular schedules unless a district or state authority announces a holiday. State-Wise School Holiday Tomorrow: August 26, 2026 State/Region Major Rain-Affected Areas August 26 School Holiday Status Delhi Delhi, low-lying/waterlogged areas No blanket closure confirmed Haryana Gurugram, Faridabad Gurugram remains key area to watch Uttar Pradesh Noida, Ghaziabad, western UP Local decision possible Odisha Nabarangpur, Bhadrak, Kalahandi and other districts District-level closures possible West Bengal Kolkata, South Bengal, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri Check district/school updates Bihar Several rain-affected districts No statewide closure confirmed Jharkhand Ranchi and other districts Local decision possible Sikkim Hilly and landslide-prone areas District-level decision possible Assam Flood/rain-affected districts Check local advisories Meghalaya Heavy-rain-prone areas Local closure possible Arunachal Pradesh Several rain-affected areas Monitor district updates Uttarakhand Hilly and landslide-prone districts Local closure possible Himachal Pradesh Rain-affected hill districts Check district administration Maharashtra Mumbai, Konkan and other areas No statewide closure confirmed Madhya Pradesh Rain-affected districts Check local updates