School Holiday Tomorrow, August 26, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates
School Holiday Tomorrow, August 26, 2026: Check state-wise school closure updates amid heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Northeast and other rain-affected states.
School Holiday Tomorrow, August 26, 2026: Heavy monsoon rainfall continues to disrupt manyl parts of India, with Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and several Northeast states witnessing rain-related concerns.
With heavy showers leading to waterlogging, flooding, traffic disruptions and difficult road conditions, students and parents are now waiting for school holiday announcements for Wednesday, August 26.
There is no rain-related school holiday announcement at present. School holidays due to adverse weather are generally decided by the concerned state government, district administration or individual school depending on local conditions.
School Holiday Tomorrow: Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad
Delhi-NCR is one of the major regions to watch on August 26. Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have experienced rain and thunderstorms, while several areas have reported waterlogging and traffic disruption. The IMD has also warned of continued rainfall activity in the region.
In Gurugram, the situation has been particularly serious. Following heavy rainfall and waterlogging, the district administration advised offices and educational institutions to adopt work-from-home/online arrangements on August 25. Schools were specifically advised to conduct classes online amid the prevailing weather conditions. For August 26, parents and students in Gurugram should wait for a fresh advisory from the district administration or their respective schools.
Haryana School Holiday: Gurugram and Faridabad Remain Key Areas to Watch
Haryana is another state where rain-related school updates are important, particularly in the Gurugram-Faridabad belt.
Gurugram has already faced severe waterlogging and traffic congestion following intense rainfall. Since the administration has already shifted schools to online classes for August 25, any continuation of the arrangement for August 26 will depend on weather and road conditions.
Uttar Pradesh School Holiday: Noida, Ghaziabad and Western UP
Rainfall and thunderstorms are also affecting parts of Uttar Pradesh. Noida and Ghaziabad, being part of the Delhi-NCR region, are particularly important for students and parents to monitor.
The latest weather forecast indicates rainfall activity across Uttar Pradesh, with western Uttar Pradesh among the areas likely to receive heavy rain.
At present, there is no blanket announcement for schools across Uttar Pradesh to remain closed on August 26. District administrations may take separate decisions if local conditions become unsafe.
Odisha School Holiday: Flood-Affected Districts Under Watch
Odisha remains one of the most severely rain-affected states. Heavy rainfall and flooding have already resulted in school closures in some districts.
On August 25, all schools in Nabarangpur district were closed, while 89 vulnerable schools in Bhadrak were also ordered to remain shut amid heavy rain and flood concerns. For August 26, students in flood-affected districts should closely monitor announcements from the district administration and education authorities.
West Bengal School Holiday: Kolkata, South Bengal and North Bengal Updates
On August 25, heavy rain was forecast in several districts, including Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas. Parts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.
Kolkata and surrounding districts may also experience periods of rain and waterlogging. However, there is currently no statewide school closure announcement for August 26. Students should check district-specific or school-level notices.
Bihar School Holiday: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alerts
Bihar is among the eastern states experiencing continued monsoon activity. The latest forecasts indicate rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of the state.
However, no statewide rain-related school holiday has been announced for August 26 at present. District administrations may announce closures if heavy rainfall, flooding or waterlogging creates a safety concern.
Jharkhand School Holiday: Rainfall May Disrupt Schools in Vulnerable Areas
Jharkhand is also under the influence of active monsoon conditions, with rain and thunderstorms expected in several areas.
While there is no confirmed statewide closure for August 26, schools in districts facing heavy rainfall, waterlogging or road disruption may receive local instructions.
Students in Ranchi and other rain-affected districts should check official school communications before travelling.
Sikkim and Northeast India: Heavy Rain and Landslide Risks
The Northeast remains another major rain-affected region, with heavy rainfall forecast in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and neighbouring states. The IMD's broader forecast indicates continued rainfall activity across the Northeast through the week.
In Sikkim, heavy rain can also create risks of landslides and road disruption, particularly in hilly areas. Schools may therefore be closed locally if transportation becomes unsafe.
Uttarakhand School Holiday: Heavy Rain and Landslide Concerns
Rainfall can disrupt roads and transportation in many districts. While there is no state-wide holiday confirmed for August 26, district administrations may announce school holidays depending on local weather conditions.
Parents should check official district notices, especially in areas where roads have been affected by rainfall.
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday: Rain and Road Conditions Under Watch
Himachal Pradesh is another state where heavy rainfall can quickly affect school transportation because of landslides, blocked roads and poor visibility.
No statewide school closure has been confirmed for August 26 at present. However, students in vulnerable districts should follow local administration and school advisories.
Maharashtra School Holiday: Mumbai, Konkan and Other Rain-Affected Areas
Maharashtra is also expected to see rainfall activity during the current monsoon spell. The IMD's broader forecast indicates continued rainfall over parts of western and central India through the week.
Students in Mumbai, Konkan and other areas receiving intense rainfall should check individual school notifications for any local closure.
Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Southern States Under Rain Watch
Rainfall activity is also expected across parts of southern India, including Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The broader IMD forecast indicates continued rain and thunderstorms across several southern regions.
Schools in these states are generally expected to follow their regular schedules unless a district or state authority announces a holiday.
State-Wise School Holiday Tomorrow: August 26, 2026
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State/Region
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Major Rain-Affected Areas
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August 26 School Holiday Status
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Delhi
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Delhi, low-lying/waterlogged areas
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No blanket closure confirmed
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Haryana
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Gurugram, Faridabad
|
Gurugram remains key area to watch
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Uttar Pradesh
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Noida, Ghaziabad, western UP
|
Local decision possible
|
Odisha
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Nabarangpur, Bhadrak, Kalahandi and other districts
|
District-level closures possible
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata, South Bengal, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri
|
Check district/school updates
|
Bihar
|
Several rain-affected districts
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No statewide closure confirmed
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi and other districts
|
Local decision possible
|
Sikkim
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Hilly and landslide-prone areas
|
District-level decision possible
|
Assam
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Flood/rain-affected districts
|
Check local advisories
|
Meghalaya
|
Heavy-rain-prone areas
|
Local closure possible
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Several rain-affected areas
|
Monitor district updates
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Uttarakhand
|
Hilly and landslide-prone districts
|
Local closure possible
|
Himachal Pradesh
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Rain-affected hill districts
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Check district administration
|
Maharashtra
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Mumbai, Konkan and other areas
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No statewide closure confirmed
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Rain-affected districts
|
Check local updates
Is August 26 a School Holiday Due to Milad-un-Nabi?
Apart from weather-related closures, August 26, 2026 is observed as Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad in many parts of India. However, the holiday depends on the calendar followed by the respective state, board and school.
Therefore, students should check whether August 26 is already listed as a scheduled holiday in their school's academic calendar, separately from any rain-related holiday.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.