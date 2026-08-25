Milad un Nabi 2026 Holiday: Check State Wise List of School, Colleges, Banks and Offices Closed

Milad un Nabi 2026 Holiday: Milad un Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, will be observed in India on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. The festival remembers the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed through prayers, religious gatherings, charity and community activities.

August 26 is listed as a holiday in many official calendars. However, the status of schools, colleges, banks and private offices can vary by state and institution. Students and employees are advised to check their respective school, college or workplace notifications before making plans.

What is Milad un Nabi?

Milad un Nabi honors the birth of Prophet Muhammad. The occasion is observed by Muslim communities through special prayers, religious programmes, recitations, discussions and charitable activities. The manner of celebration varies among communities and regions.