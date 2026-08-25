Milad un Nabi 2026 Holiday: Check State Wise List of School, Colleges, Banks and Offices Closed
Milad un Nabi 2026 Date in India is August 26. Check the state-wise list of schools, colleges, banks and government offices closed on Eid-e-Milad.
Milad un Nabi 2026 Holiday: Milad un Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, will be observed in India on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. The festival remembers the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed through prayers, religious gatherings, charity and community activities.
August 26 is listed as a holiday in many official calendars. However, the status of schools, colleges, banks and private offices can vary by state and institution. Students and employees are advised to check their respective school, college or workplace notifications before making plans.
What is Milad un Nabi?
Milad un Nabi honors the birth of Prophet Muhammad. The occasion is observed by Muslim communities through special prayers, religious programmes, recitations, discussions and charitable activities. The manner of celebration varies among communities and regions.
Students and parents should check their school's official circular, academic calendar or local education department notification before assuming that August 26 is a holiday. This is particularly important because school closures can vary even within the same state.
Milad un Nabi 2026 Date in India
Milad un Nabi 2026 will be celebrated on August 26, Wednesday. The occasion is also known as Eid-e-Milad, Id-e-Milad and Mawlid al-Nabi. The date falls during Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
Milad un Nabi 2026: Will Schools Be Closed?
Schools in many states are scheduled to remain closed on August 26 for Milad un Nabi. However, school holiday schedules are not uniform across India and can differ between government, private and CBSE/ICSE-affiliated schools.
States Where Schools Are Closed on August 26
- Uttar Pradesh: Schools are scheduled to remain closed for Eid-e-Milad on August 26.
- Delhi-NCR: Several school calendars list August 26 as a holiday for Milad un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad. Individual schools may follow their own academic calendars.
- Maharashtra: August 26 is listed as a holiday for Eid-e-Milad in the state holiday calendar.
- Karnataka: Schools and educational institutions may observe the festival holiday according to their institutional and state calendars.
- Telangana: Milad un Nabi is listed among the state holidays, with school closures subject to the applicable academic calendar.
- Madhya Pradesh: August 26 is a listed holiday for Eid-e-Milad.
- Tamil Nadu: The day is included in the holiday list for Milad un Nabi.
- Uttarakhand: Schools may remain closed on August 26 as the festival is included in the state holiday calendar.
- Bihar: August 26 is listed as a holiday for Milad un Nabi.
- Jharkhand: The festival is included among the holidays observed on August 26.
- Chhattisgarh: August 26 is listed as a holiday for Eid-e-Milad.
- Manipur: The day is included in the holiday calendar.
- Jammu and Kashmir: Government calendars list August 26 as a holiday for Eid-e-Milad.
NOTE: The exact school holiday, however, should be confirmed through the respective state education department or school administration. Recent school-holiday guidance also notes that even schools following the same board can have different holiday schedules.
Milad un Nabi 2026: Bank Holiday
Banks will remain closed in several states on August 26. These include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, according to the state-wise bank holiday calendar.
Are Government Offices Closed on Milad un Nabi?
Milad un Nabi is recognised as a public/gazetted holiday in several government calendars. Central and state government offices may therefore remain closed on August 26, subject to the applicable holiday list. Private offices are not required to follow the same schedule and may remain operational.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.