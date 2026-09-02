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Uttarakhand School Holiday List September 2026: Check Full Holiday Calendar, Festival Dates and Weekend Breaks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 12:12 IST

Uttarakhand School Holiday List September 2026: Check Janmashtami, Vishwakarma Puja, Anant Chaturdashi, Sunday and Saturday holidays, plus latest rain-related school closure updates.

Uttarakhand School Holiday List September 2026: Check Full Holiday Calendar, Festival Dates and Weekend Breaks
Uttarakhand School Holiday List September 2026: Check Full Holiday Calendar, Festival Dates and Weekend Breaks

Uttarakhand School Holidays September 2026: Students and parents in Uttarakhand can check the complete list of school holidays scheduled for September 2026. The month has festival holidays as well as regular Sunday breaks, while schools in some districts may also remain closed due to heavy rainfall and weather-related safety concerns.

According to the available Uttarakhand holiday calendar, Sri Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 4, while Vishwakarma Puja falls on September 17. Anant Chaturdashi is listed for September 25.

However, students should note that festival/public holidays and weather-related school holidays are separate. During the ongoing monsoon, district administrations can announce additional closures depending on rainfall, landslides, flooding and local safety conditions. Recent reports confirm that Uttarakhand schools have been facing district-wise closure decisions amid heavy rain rather than a blanket statewide shutdown.

Also Check: School Holidays in September List 2026

Uttarakhand School Holiday List September 2026

Date

Day

Holiday/Occasion

Status

September 4, 2026

Friday

Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Holiday

September 12, 2026

Saturday

Second Saturday

Depends on school calendar

September 17, 2026

Thursday

Vishwakarma Puja

Holiday/As per applicable calendar

September 25, 2026

Friday

Anant Chaturdashi

Check school calendar

September 26, 2026

Saturday

Fourth Saturday

Depends on school calendar

September 4 School Holiday in Uttarakhand: Janmashtami

September 4, 2026, Friday, is Sri Krishna Janmashtami. It is listed as a holiday in Uttarakhand's 2026 holiday calendar. Students will therefore get a Friday holiday, followed by the regular Sunday break on September 6.

September 17 School Holiday in Uttarakhand: Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on September 17, 2026, Thursday. The date appears in Uttarakhand's 2026 holiday listings. Whether every school observes the day as a full holiday can depend on the institution's academic calendar and the applicable holiday category.

September 25 School Holiday in Uttarakhand: Anant Chaturdashi

Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 25, 2026, Friday. It is included in the Uttarakhand holiday listings, although some calendars classify it differently from a statewide compulsory holiday. 

Uttarakhand Schools May Also Close Due to Heavy Rain

Apart from the scheduled holidays, rain-related school closures remain an important factor in Uttarakhand during September. Heavy rainfall has already prompted district-level school closure decisions in the state. Recent reports noted that authorities were taking closure decisions based on local weather and safety conditions rather than announcing a statewide shutdown.

For September 2, the wider weather situation remains significant, with heavy rain affecting several parts of the country and authorities continuing to issue local school-closure updates.

Important: A rain-related closure should not be confused with the fixed September holiday calendar. Such closures are announced separately by the concerned district administration or education authorities.

Will Schools Remain Closed on All Saturdays in September 2026?

Not necessarily. Saturday holidays depend on the individual school's academic calendar. Many schools observe the second and fourth Saturdays as holidays, while some private schools may follow a different schedule.

Also Check:

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday in September List

Rajasthan School Holiday in September List

UP School Holiday in September List

Kerala School Holiday in September List

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 12:12 IST

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