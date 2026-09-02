Uttarakhand School Holiday List September 2026: Check Full Holiday Calendar, Festival Dates and Weekend Breaks

Uttarakhand School Holidays September 2026: Students and parents in Uttarakhand can check the complete list of school holidays scheduled for September 2026. The month has festival holidays as well as regular Sunday breaks, while schools in some districts may also remain closed due to heavy rainfall and weather-related safety concerns. According to the available Uttarakhand holiday calendar, Sri Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 4, while Vishwakarma Puja falls on September 17. Anant Chaturdashi is listed for September 25. However, students should note that festival/public holidays and weather-related school holidays are separate. During the ongoing monsoon, district administrations can announce additional closures depending on rainfall, landslides, flooding and local safety conditions. Recent reports confirm that Uttarakhand schools have been facing district-wise closure decisions amid heavy rain rather than a blanket statewide shutdown.

Also Check: School Holidays in September List 2026 Uttarakhand School Holiday List September 2026 Date Day Holiday/Occasion Status September 4, 2026 Friday Sri Krishna Janmashtami Holiday September 12, 2026 Saturday Second Saturday Depends on school calendar September 17, 2026 Thursday Vishwakarma Puja Holiday/As per applicable calendar September 25, 2026 Friday Anant Chaturdashi Check school calendar September 26, 2026 Saturday Fourth Saturday Depends on school calendar September 4 School Holiday in Uttarakhand: Janmashtami September 4, 2026, Friday, is Sri Krishna Janmashtami. It is listed as a holiday in Uttarakhand's 2026 holiday calendar. Students will therefore get a Friday holiday, followed by the regular Sunday break on September 6.

September 17 School Holiday in Uttarakhand: Vishwakarma Puja Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on September 17, 2026, Thursday. The date appears in Uttarakhand's 2026 holiday listings. Whether every school observes the day as a full holiday can depend on the institution's academic calendar and the applicable holiday category. September 25 School Holiday in Uttarakhand: Anant Chaturdashi Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 25, 2026, Friday. It is included in the Uttarakhand holiday listings, although some calendars classify it differently from a statewide compulsory holiday. Uttarakhand Schools May Also Close Due to Heavy Rain Apart from the scheduled holidays, rain-related school closures remain an important factor in Uttarakhand during September. Heavy rainfall has already prompted district-level school closure decisions in the state. Recent reports noted that authorities were taking closure decisions based on local weather and safety conditions rather than announcing a statewide shutdown.