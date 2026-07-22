Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th English Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE has officially released the syllabus for Class 12 English Compulsory for the upcoming 2026-2027 academic session. This revised curriculum is now available on the official website and also in this article below. The syllabus aims to provide the English Compulsory course with new educational standards. As english is an important language for students.

Students preparing for the Class 12 board exam, the syllabus will give you an exact idea of how to go through the syllabus for the exam, what are the important topics to study and course structure and more. Students can check and download the syllabus and familiarise with the topics and concepts. Check out the full syllabus below here. The Examination Scheme for the subject is as follows— Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks One 3.15 80 20

Marks Distribution by Area of Learning Area of Learning Marks Reading 22 Writing & Grammar 18 Text Book : Flamingo 29 Supp. Book : Vistas 11 RBSE Class 12th English Compulsory Syllabus 2026-27 Section A Reading Skills I. Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage 1. One unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis and inference. Vocabulary assessment will also be assessed via inference. The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary.

2. One unseen case-based factual passage with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, charts etc. to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation.

Note: The combined word limit for both the passages will be 700-750 words. Objective type questions, very short answer type questions and short answer type questions will be asked.

Section B Creative Writing Skills & Grammar 3. Notice/Formal or informal Invitation and Reply. (4 Marks:Format:1/ Content:2/Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar: 1).

4. Letters based on verbal/visual input, to be answered in approximately 120-150 words. Letter types include application for a job with bio data or resume. Letters to the editor (giving suggestions or opinion on issues of public interest). (4 Marks: Format: 1/ Organisation of Ideas:1/Content:1/ Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar :1).

5. Article/ Report Writing, descriptive and analytical in nature, based on verbal or visual inputs, to be answered in 120-150 words. (6 Marks:Format:1/Organisation of ideas:2/Content:2/Accuracy of spelling and grammar:1).

6. Grammar (Conditional sentences, Prepositions, Phrasal verbs, Conjunctions). 4 Marks Section C

Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text This section will have variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long Answer Type Questions to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, evaluation and extrapolation beyond and across the text. Flamingo: 7. One poetry extract and one prose extract. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (10 Marks)

8. Short answer type and long answer type questions (from Prose and Poetry), (Questions can be based on incident / theme / passage / extract / event as reference points to assess extrapolation beyond and across the text. The question will elicit analytical and evaluative

response from the student) (19 Marks) Vistas: 9. One prose extract. (5 Marks)

10.Shot answer type / long answer type question, to assess global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the text. Questions need to provide analytical and evaluative responses using incidents, events, themes, as reference points. (6 Marks)