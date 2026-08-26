CTET Exam Date 2026: When Will CBSE Announce the New Date? Check Postponement Notice, Application Status Here

CTET Exam Date 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the fresh exam date soon for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 September exam. Earlier the CBSE had postponed the CTET September 2026 exam which was scheduled for September 6, 2026. With the postponement of the exam date, the board extended the application process until September 1, 2026. It is expected that the board will release a fresh CTET Exam Date 2026 notice for Paper I and Paper 2 on its official website-ctet.nic.in.

CTET Exam 2026 Postponement Notice

Earlier the CBSE had released short notice regarding the reopening of the application window for the CTET exam 2026. The short notice further says, “ The Hon’ble Supreme Court, vide its judgment in Review Petition (Civil) Diary No. 53434/2025 in Civil Appeal No. 1385/2025, has emphasized the need to afford eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification. In view of the aforesaid and in the larger interest of candidates, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to all eligible candidates who could not avail themselves of the earlier application window by opening the online application portal from 25.08.2026 to 01.09.2026.

The short notice further says that the revised date of 22nd Edition of CTET examination will be announced after closure of the portal.