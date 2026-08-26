CTET Exam Date 2026: When Will CBSE Announce the New Date? Check Postponement Notice, Application Status Here
CTET Exam Date 2026 will be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 September exam. Earlier the CBSE has postponed the CTET September 2026 exam date and extended the application process until September 1, 2026. Check fresh exam date updates and all details here.
CTET Exam Date 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the fresh exam date soon for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 September exam. Earlier the CBSE had postponed the CTET September 2026 exam which was scheduled for September 6, 2026. With the postponement of the exam date, the board extended the application process until September 1, 2026. It is expected that the board will release a fresh CTET Exam Date 2026 notice for Paper I and Paper 2 on its official website-ctet.nic.in.
CTET Exam 2026 Postponement Notice
Earlier the CBSE had released short notice regarding the reopening of the application window for the CTET exam 2026. The short notice further says, “ The Hon’ble Supreme Court, vide its judgment in Review Petition (Civil) Diary No. 53434/2025 in Civil Appeal No. 1385/2025, has emphasized the need to afford eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification. In view of the aforesaid and in the larger interest of candidates, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to all eligible candidates who could not avail themselves of the earlier application window by opening the online application portal from 25.08.2026 to 01.09.2026.
The short notice further says that the revised date of 22nd Edition of CTET examination will be announced after closure of the portal.
CTET Admit Card 2026 Release Date
As the CBSE has not yet confirmed the exact date for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 September exam, candidates will have to wait for the release of Admit card and city slip release schedule. The CBSE will upload the fresh Admit card and city slip for the exam in due course of time on its official website. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Card and City slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website.
CTET Exam Date 2026: Highlights
Earlier the CBSE had postponed the CTET September 2026 exam scheduled for September 6, 2026. The board has also extended the application process until September 1, 2026. Now all those candidates who are part of application process for CTET September 2026 edition can check the overview of the same given below-
|Particular
|Details
|Exam
|CTET September 2026
|Conducting Authority
|CBSE
|Fresh Exam Date
|Releasing Soon
|Admit Card
|Expected Soon
|City Intimation Slip
|Expected Soon
|Application Window opens till
|September 01, 2026
|Exam Mode
|Offline
|Official Website
|ctet.nic.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.