Word of the Day: Pseudonym

The word of the day is Pseudonym. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Pseudonym

A pseudonym is a false or fictitious name used by an author, artist, or public figure instead of their real name. People often use pseudonyms for privacy, creativity, or to separate different types of work.

Pseudonym - Origin

The word pseudonym comes from the Greek words “pseudes”, meaning “false”, and “onyma”, meaning “name”. It entered English in the early 19th century and has long been used to refer to pen names or aliases.