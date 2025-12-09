SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Download
By Sneha Singh
Dec 9, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is pseudonym. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of pseudonym here.

Pseudonym
Pseudonym

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Pseudonym

The word of the day is Pseudonym. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Pseudonym

A pseudonym is a false or fictitious name used by an author, artist, or public figure instead of their real name. People often use pseudonyms for privacy, creativity, or to separate different types of work.

Pseudonym - Origin

The word pseudonym comes from the Greek words “pseudes”, meaning “false”, and “onyma”, meaning “name”. It entered English in the early 19th century and has long been used to refer to pen names or aliases.

Pseudonym - Pronunciation

Pseudonym is pronounced as “soo-duh-nim”, with the stress on the first syllable, “soo”.

Pseudonym - Usage

The famous writer published her novels under a pseudonym to protect her identity.

Many online creators prefer using pseudonyms for privacy and security.

Pseudonym - Synonyms

Alias, pen name, stage name, nom de plume, false name

Pseudonym - Antonyms

Real name, legal name, birth name

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Pseudonym. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

