Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Inadequate
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Pseudonym
The word of the day is Pseudonym. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Pseudonym
A pseudonym is a false or fictitious name used by an author, artist, or public figure instead of their real name. People often use pseudonyms for privacy, creativity, or to separate different types of work.
Pseudonym - Origin
The word pseudonym comes from the Greek words “pseudes”, meaning “false”, and “onyma”, meaning “name”. It entered English in the early 19th century and has long been used to refer to pen names or aliases.
Pseudonym - Pronunciation
Pseudonym is pronounced as “soo-duh-nim”, with the stress on the first syllable, “soo”.
Pseudonym - Usage
The famous writer published her novels under a pseudonym to protect her identity.
Many online creators prefer using pseudonyms for privacy and security.
Pseudonym - Synonyms
Alias, pen name, stage name, nom de plume, false name
Pseudonym - Antonyms
Real name, legal name, birth name
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Pseudonym. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation