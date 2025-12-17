UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2025
Focus
Quick Links

What is a Group of Cows Called? (Hint: It's not Always Herd!)

By Kirti Sharma
Dec 17, 2025, 16:38 IST

While a group of cattle is most frequently described as a herd, the English language offers a rich variety of specific terms . A flink refers to twelve or more cows, while a drove describes animals on the move. Other traditional terms like kine, drift, and fold provide unique linguistic precision for different contexts.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

A group of cows is most commonly called a herd, the standard collective noun used in everyday language, farming, and scientific contexts for cattle including cows, bulls, and calves. But then, English is very elaborate in its collective nouns for cows and cattle; terms like kine, drove, flink (for 12+ cows), drift, mob, and fold, among others, apply depending on the context, number, or activity.

Primary Collective Noun: "Herd"

  • Herd is the general term applied to a group of grazing, moving, or otherwise managed cows. It has general application to domestic bovines, referring to cows, bulls, and calves.

  • Example: "The farmer watched the herd of cows grazing in the meadow."

  • Why "herd"? From Old English "heord", a keeping together or watching over, reflecting pastoral herding practices.

Alternative Collective Nouns for Cows and Cattle

English collective nouns vary by situation, size, or tradition:

Collective Noun

Usage/Context

Example

Kine

Archaic/poetic for cows (plural of "kyne," old word for cow)

A kine of cows wandered across the pasture.

Drove

Cows being driven/moving in a group

The drovers herded the drove of cattle to market.

Flink

Specifically 12 or more cows

A flink of cows blocked the country road.

Drift

Loose group or drifting together

A drift of cows gathered near the water trough.

Mob

Australian English for cattle group

The mob of cows stampeded during the storm.

Fold

Cows in an enclosure/fold

The fold of cows was secure for the night.

Team/Yoke

Paired oxen/cows for work

A yoke of oxen plowed the field.

These terms add color and precision: herd for general groups, drove for movement, flink for exact counts in traditional lists.

Cows versus Cattle: Subtle Differences

  • Cows normally means adult females; the group is a herd or kine.

  • Cattle includes all bovines-cows, bulls, steers, calves-still primarily a herd.

  • A number of calves constitute a litter, and working bulls/oxen form a team or yoke.

Also ReadWhat Is The Difference Between Curd And Buttermilk?

Fun Facts & Origins

  • Collective nouns such as "flink" are derived from medieval "terms of venery" lists; later, these were fancifully extended to farm animals.

  • Mob is common in any group of cattle in Australia/New Zealand.

  • Idioms: until the cows come home, indefinitely; cash cow, a profitable venture; take the bull by the horns, to face boldly.

Related Animal Collective Nouns

Animal

Collective Noun(s)

Bulls

Team or bachelor herd

Calves

Litter or drove

Buffalo

Gang or obstinacy

Oxen

Yoke or team

While herd is the go-to term, exploring kine, drove, flink, and others reveals English's playful precision. Next time you see cows together, impress with "a flink of cows" or context-perfect phrasing!


Recommended Reading:

What Is The Difference Between Paneer And Cheese?

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News