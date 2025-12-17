What is a Group of Cows Called? (Hint: It's not Always Herd!)

A group of cows is most commonly called a herd, the standard collective noun used in everyday language, farming, and scientific contexts for cattle including cows, bulls, and calves. But then, English is very elaborate in its collective nouns for cows and cattle; terms like kine, drove, flink (for 12+ cows), drift, mob, and fold, among others, apply depending on the context, number, or activity.

Primary Collective Noun: "Herd"

Herd is the general term applied to a group of grazing, moving, or otherwise managed cows. It has general application to domestic bovines, referring to cows, bulls, and calves.

Example: "The farmer watched the herd of cows grazing in the meadow."

Why "herd"? From Old English "heord", a keeping together or watching over, reflecting pastoral herding practices.