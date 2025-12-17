What is a Group of Cows Called? (Hint: It's not Always Herd!)

A group of cows is most commonly called a herd, the standard collective noun used in everyday language, farming, and scientific contexts for cattle including cows, bulls, and calves. But then, English is very elaborate in its collective nouns for cows and cattle; terms like kine, drove, flink (for 12+ cows), drift, mob, and fold, among others, apply depending on the context, number, or activity.
Primary Collective Noun: "Herd"
-
Herd is the general term applied to a group of grazing, moving, or otherwise managed cows. It has general application to domestic bovines, referring to cows, bulls, and calves.
-
Example: "The farmer watched the herd of cows grazing in the meadow."
-
Why "herd"? From Old English "heord", a keeping together or watching over, reflecting pastoral herding practices.
Alternative Collective Nouns for Cows and Cattle
English collective nouns vary by situation, size, or tradition:
|
Collective Noun
|
Usage/Context
|
Example
|
Kine
|
Archaic/poetic for cows (plural of "kyne," old word for cow)
|
A kine of cows wandered across the pasture.
|
Drove
|
Cows being driven/moving in a group
|
The drovers herded the drove of cattle to market.
|
Flink
|
Specifically 12 or more cows
|
A flink of cows blocked the country road.
|
Drift
|
Loose group or drifting together
|
A drift of cows gathered near the water trough.
|
Mob
|
Australian English for cattle group
|
The mob of cows stampeded during the storm.
|
Fold
|
Cows in an enclosure/fold
|
The fold of cows was secure for the night.
|
Team/Yoke
|
Paired oxen/cows for work
|
A yoke of oxen plowed the field.
These terms add color and precision: herd for general groups, drove for movement, flink for exact counts in traditional lists.
Cows versus Cattle: Subtle Differences
-
Cows normally means adult females; the group is a herd or kine.
-
Cattle includes all bovines-cows, bulls, steers, calves-still primarily a herd.
-
A number of calves constitute a litter, and working bulls/oxen form a team or yoke.
Fun Facts & Origins
-
Collective nouns such as "flink" are derived from medieval "terms of venery" lists; later, these were fancifully extended to farm animals.
-
Mob is common in any group of cattle in Australia/New Zealand.
-
Idioms: until the cows come home, indefinitely; cash cow, a profitable venture; take the bull by the horns, to face boldly.
Related Animal Collective Nouns
|
Animal
|
Collective Noun(s)
|
Bulls
|
Team or bachelor herd
|
Calves
|
Litter or drove
|
Buffalo
|
Gang or obstinacy
|
Oxen
|
Yoke or team
While herd is the go-to term, exploring kine, drove, flink, and others reveals English's playful precision. Next time you see cows together, impress with "a flink of cows" or context-perfect phrasing!
