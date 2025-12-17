UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025: Golden Chance to Apply For 1352 Posts, Check Eligibility, Selection Process and others

UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow or UP Police is a coveted destination for many aspiring job seekers who dream of securing a Police/Paramilitary job. Recently, UP Police has opened applications for various Computer Operator Grade A posts in different disciplines. A total of 1352 posts of Computer Operator Grade-A are to be filled in Uttar Pradesh Police - 2025 through the recruitment drive. The application process is currently underway, with the deadline set for January 15, 2026 . Eligible and interested candidates seeking to apply for these posts can submit their applications online through official website-https://uppbpb.gov.in/ Here you will get complete detail about UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 Notification Under the recruitment drive, the organisation is set to recruit for the Computer Operator Grade-A posts across the state. The detailed notification pdf is available on the official website carrying all the crucial details to apply for these posts. Alternatively you can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF UP Police Computer Operator 2025 Important Date The organisation has uploaded the detailed notification including the online application schedule for the Computer Operator posts. You can check the detailed schedule given below. Particulars Details Opening date for submission of application December 16, 2025 Closing date for submission of application January 15, 2026

UP Police Computer Operator 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates should have Intermediate (12th grade) passed with Physics and Mathematics subjects, and

'O' Level exam in Computer from DOEACC/NIELIT or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government. OR

Diploma in Computer Engineering, Information Technology, or Electronics Engineering from the Technical Education Council, UP, or an equivalent qualification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts. Selection Process for UP Police Computer Operator 2025? Under the selection process, candidates will have to appear in an OMR-based objective-type test held for 200 marks. The exam will consist of General Knowledge, Computer Knowledge and Reasoning based questions.

Candidates must score a minimum of 40% marks in the written exam to be eligible for the next round.