GSSSB CCE Notification 2026 OUT for 1237 Group A & B Posts; Check Eligibility and Other Details Here

GSSSB CCE Notification 2026 OUT: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the detailed notice for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) for Class III Group A and Group B posts under Advertisement No. 468/202627. Applications are invited online on the official OJAS website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in. In Group A, there are 243 vacancies across various government departments, including Sub Registrar, Assistant Tribal Development Officer, Social Welfare Inspector, Office Superintendent, Office Assistant, Head Clerk and Senior Clerk posts. Candidates should read the official notification carefully before filling the application form. In this article, we have shared post-wise vacancies, eligibility, important dates, selection process and application steps.

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has invited online applications for Class III posts. The table below gives the key details of the notification, as far as they are visible in the notice.

GSSSB CCE Notification 2026 PDF Download

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the official notification for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) under Advertisement No. 468/202627. The notice is dated 3 November 2026 and is available on gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. A total of 1,237 vacancies are announced, including 243 for Group A and 994 for Group B. Group B has only the Junior Clerk post. Online applications will start on 5 November 2026 at 2:00 PM on ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates should read the full notification before applying.

GSSSB CCE Notification 2026 Check Here

GSSSB CCE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria below as per the official notification. Age, qualification, and certificate dates are counted as of 30 November 2026, the last date to apply. Check the complete eligibility criteria for GSSSB CCE Recruitment 2026 below: