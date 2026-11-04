GSSSB CCE Notification 2026 OUT for 1237 Group A & B Posts; Check Eligibility and Other Details Here
GSSSB CCE Notification 2026: GSSSB has released the CCE notification 2026 under Advertisement No. 468/202627 for 1,237 Group A and Group B posts. Graduates aged 20 to 35 years can apply at ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 5 November to 30 November 2026. Check this article to know about eligibility, vacancies, and more.
Key Points
- GSSSB CCE 2026-27 notification released for 1,237 Class III posts.
- Online applications open from 5 November 2026 to 30 November 2026.
- Last date for application fee payment is 2 December 2026.
GSSSB CCE Notification 2026 OUT: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the detailed notice for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) for Class III Group A and Group B posts under Advertisement No. 468/202627. Applications are invited online on the official OJAS website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in. In Group A, there are 243 vacancies across various government departments, including Sub Registrar, Assistant Tribal Development Officer, Social Welfare Inspector, Office Superintendent, Office Assistant, Head Clerk and Senior Clerk posts. Candidates should read the official notification carefully before filling the application form. In this article, we have shared post-wise vacancies, eligibility, important dates, selection process and application steps.
GSSSB CCE Recruitment 2026-27 Highlights
The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has invited online applications for Class III posts. The table below gives the key details of the notification, as far as they are visible in the notice.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), Gandhinagar
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Exam Name
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Gujarat Subordinate Services Class III (Group A and Group B) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)
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Advertisement No.
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468/202627
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Notification Date
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3 November 2026
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Group A Vacancies
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243
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Group B Vacancies
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994 (all Junior Clerk)
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Total Vacancies
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1,237
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Application Start Date
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5 November 2026 (2:00 PM)
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Last Date to Apply
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30 November 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Last Date to Pay Fee
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2 December 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Application Fee
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₹500 (unreserved), ₹400 (reserved categories)
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Educational Qualification
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Bachelor's degree from a recognised university
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Age Limit
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20 to 35 years (as on 30 November 2026)
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Selection Process
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Preliminary Exam and Main Exam
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Exam Date
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To be announced
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Official Websites
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Helpline
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079-23258916
GSSSB CCE Notification 2026 PDF Download
The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the official notification for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) under Advertisement No. 468/202627. The notice is dated 3 November 2026 and is available on gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. A total of 1,237 vacancies are announced, including 243 for Group A and 994 for Group B. Group B has only the Junior Clerk post. Online applications will start on 5 November 2026 at 2:00 PM on ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates should read the full notification before applying.
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GSSSB CCE Notification 2026
GSSSB CCE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria below as per the official notification. Age, qualification, and certificate dates are counted as of 30 November 2026, the last date to apply. Check the complete eligibility criteria for GSSSB CCE Recruitment 2026 below:
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Nationality: The candidate must be a citizen of India, or hold nationality as per Rule 7 of the Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules, 1967.
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Educational qualification: A bachelor's degree from a recognised university, or an equivalent qualification recognised by the government.
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Computer knowledge: Basic computer knowledge as per the Gujarat rules. A candidate without the certificate can still apply, but must submit it before appointment; otherwise, the selection will be cancelled.
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Language: Adequate knowledge of Gujarati, Hindi or both.
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Age limit: Minimum 20 years and maximum 35 years.
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Government employees: Employees of the Gujarat government or its companies can apply, but must inform their department or office.
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Age relaxation: Age relaxation is given as per government norms; for general category women - 5 years and for reserved category women - 10 years. While for reserved category men - 5 years.
GSSSB CCE 2026 Apply Link
Candidates can apply only online on the OJAS website. The application window is from 5 November 2026 (2:00 PM) to 30 November 2026 (11:59 PM). Candidates must complete One Time Registration (OTR) on OJAS before filling the form. Check the direct link below:
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GSSSB CCE Recruitment 2026 Link
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Click Here
Steps to apply for GSSSB CCE Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for GSSSB CCE Recruitment 2026:
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Go to the official website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Complete OTR if you have not done it.
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Under "Online Application", click "Apply" and select GSSSB.
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Select Advertisement No. 468/202627, click the post name and then "Apply".
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Click "Apply now", then "Skip", to open the application form.
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Fill in the "Personal Details". Fields marked with a red star (*) are compulsory.
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Fill in the "Educational Details".
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Under "Assurance", select "Yes" and click "Save".
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Note down the Application Number generated after saving.
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Click "Upload Photograph". Enter the Application Number and date of birth, then upload the photo and signature.
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Check all details, then click "Confirm Application". Note the Confirmation Number.
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Pay the exam fee online by 2 December 2026 (11:59 PM).
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Print the application form and the fee receipt, and keep them safe.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com